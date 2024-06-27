President Biden, 81, Spotted for the First Time in SEVEN DAYS Ahead of Trump Debate
President Joe Biden was seen for the first time in seven days ahead of the first general election debate with Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden, 81, spent the previous week at Camp David preparing to face off against the ex-president on Thursday.
The Democratic president took Marine One to Joint Base Andrews, where he boarded Air Force One to fly to the debate in Atlanta, Georgia, debate at CNN's headquarters.
He appeared to be in good spirits and waved to reporters from the tarmac.
Several Democratic figures were eagerly awaiting Biden's arrival in Georgia. After the president exited Air Force One, he greeted former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams with a hug.
Biden kept a low profile ahead of the first general election debate. While speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not give much away about how the president spent his time preparing for the debate at Camp David.
Jean-Pierre explained that per the Hatch Act, she was unable to comment on political campaign business; however, the press secretary noted, "The president is president wherever he is."
"He's able to do the job wherever he is," Jean-Pierre added. "And I'll say this, whenever there's an opportunity for the president to speak directly to [the] American public — in this instance it will be millions of Americans watching — he takes that opportunity very seriously."
The highly anticipated first general election debate will be Biden's opportunity to prove to the American public that he's capable of holding office for another four years amid ongoing discussions about his age and mental fitness.
Biden and Trump won't be able to come prepared with materials for the debate and will only be allowed blank notes, a pencil, and a water bottle on the stage.
Neither candidate can use a teleprompter, and muted mics will be enforced to keep the debate on track and limit verbal sparring between the candidates.
The debate will mark the first time since the October 2020 debate in Nashville, Tennessee, that Biden and the ex-president will be in the same room together.