Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Wild Claim That Biden Will Be 'Pumped Up' on Drugs for Debate Isn't Far-Fetched, Top Doctors Says

Composite photo of former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's wild claim that Joe Biden will be 'pumped up' on drugs for the upcoming debate may not be so far-fetch, according to doctors.

By:

Jun. 27 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former president Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that current President Joe Biden will be "pumped up" on drugs to enhance his performance at the upcoming debate hosted by CNN.

Although the baseless claims, which echo similar accusations he made in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and 2020 against Biden, have no actual evidence behind them, RadarOnline.com has learned that they may not necessarily be so far-fetched.

Private doctors for the rich and famous say that VIPs do often enlist their services before big events, using drug cocktails to provide a necessary performance boost in crunch time.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news debate donald trump joe biden mental declines dementia
Source: MEGA

Former president Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that current President Joe Biden will be "pumped up" on drugs to enhance his performance at the upcoming debate hosted by CNN.

"Post-graduate students, medical students, people who work in banking or finance, Wall Street-type people, big real estate moguls. They just need that energy and not the side effects of caffeine and illicit drugs," Victoria Corabi, a nurse practitioner and founding partner of Beauté Aesthetics in New York City, told The New York Post.

Potential treatments include peptide infusions, NAD therapy, Botox, Adderall, Provigil, and yes, sometimes even a "big fat shot in the a--" of vitamin B12, as Trump memorably accused Biden of getting during a 2020 campaign rally.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news debate donald trump joe biden mental declines dementia
Source: MEGA

"They just need that energy and not the side effects of caffeine and illicit drugs," nurse practitioner Victoria Corabi said.

Article continues below advertisement

Infusions of peptides, small amino acid chains that occur naturally inside the body, are sometimes delivered via IV to support clarity and cognitive function.

"Those things have actually been proven to have a side effect of easing the mind and giving more clarity when someone is speaking, they find their words more easily, is what our clients tell us over and over again," Corabi said.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news debate donald trump joe biden mental declines dementia
Source: MEGA

"The hope would be that it would help them feel more naturally calm and be more articulate," she added of NAD therapy's potential benefits for Trump and Biden.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

NAD therapy, which usually consists of intravenous treatments of the metabolic coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, can be used to reduce anxiety and stress.

"NADs work on your cells at the basic level and can really impact your brain cells, personality, and cognitive areas. People who have been on heavy doses of ADHD or anxiety medication are finding they can set them aside and end up feeling much better," Corabi explained.

"The hope would be that it would help them feel more naturally calm and be more articulate," she added of NAD therapy's potential benefits for Trump and Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news debate donald trump joe biden mental declines dementia
Source: MEGA

Dr. Howard Sobel, a dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, added that Botox could be used to combat excessive sweating.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"You might use Botox for sweating a week before — you inject them around the hands, the feet, the forehead as well to decrease the amount of sweating when you're under the hot lights," Dr. Howard Sobel, a dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, added.

"You saw what happened to Giuliani," he said, referencing the infamous photos where streaks of sweat caused what appeared to be hair dye to drip down Giuliani's face during a 2020 press conference.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump joe biden provide material support terrorism birthday
Source: MEGA

Vitamin B12 shots, often administered in the rear or upper thigh, can increase energy levels and focus and combat fatigue.

Article continues below advertisement

Adderall can be used to "improve listening skills, helps someone pay attention and seem more alert, attentive and less sleepy," according to Sobel, and Provigil "decreases excessive sleepiness."

Finally, vitamin B12 shots, often administered in the rear or upper thigh, can increase energy levels and focus and combat fatigue. "It’s a quick pick-me-up, you can do it the day before, and people mix it with other vitamins," the doc said.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.