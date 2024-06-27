Trump's Wild Claim That Biden Will Be 'Pumped Up' on Drugs for Debate Isn't Far-Fetched, Top Doctors Says
Former president Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that current President Joe Biden will be "pumped up" on drugs to enhance his performance at the upcoming debate hosted by CNN.
Although the baseless claims, which echo similar accusations he made in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and 2020 against Biden, have no actual evidence behind them, RadarOnline.com has learned that they may not necessarily be so far-fetched.
Private doctors for the rich and famous say that VIPs do often enlist their services before big events, using drug cocktails to provide a necessary performance boost in crunch time.
"Post-graduate students, medical students, people who work in banking or finance, Wall Street-type people, big real estate moguls. They just need that energy and not the side effects of caffeine and illicit drugs," Victoria Corabi, a nurse practitioner and founding partner of Beauté Aesthetics in New York City, told The New York Post.
Potential treatments include peptide infusions, NAD therapy, Botox, Adderall, Provigil, and yes, sometimes even a "big fat shot in the a--" of vitamin B12, as Trump memorably accused Biden of getting during a 2020 campaign rally.
Infusions of peptides, small amino acid chains that occur naturally inside the body, are sometimes delivered via IV to support clarity and cognitive function.
"Those things have actually been proven to have a side effect of easing the mind and giving more clarity when someone is speaking, they find their words more easily, is what our clients tell us over and over again," Corabi said.
NAD therapy, which usually consists of intravenous treatments of the metabolic coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, can be used to reduce anxiety and stress.
"NADs work on your cells at the basic level and can really impact your brain cells, personality, and cognitive areas. People who have been on heavy doses of ADHD or anxiety medication are finding they can set them aside and end up feeling much better," Corabi explained.
"The hope would be that it would help them feel more naturally calm and be more articulate," she added of NAD therapy's potential benefits for Trump and Biden.
"You might use Botox for sweating a week before — you inject them around the hands, the feet, the forehead as well to decrease the amount of sweating when you're under the hot lights," Dr. Howard Sobel, a dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital, added.
"You saw what happened to Giuliani," he said, referencing the infamous photos where streaks of sweat caused what appeared to be hair dye to drip down Giuliani's face during a 2020 press conference.
Adderall can be used to "improve listening skills, helps someone pay attention and seem more alert, attentive and less sleepy," according to Sobel, and Provigil "decreases excessive sleepiness."
Finally, vitamin B12 shots, often administered in the rear or upper thigh, can increase energy levels and focus and combat fatigue. "It’s a quick pick-me-up, you can do it the day before, and people mix it with other vitamins," the doc said.