Former president Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that current President Joe Biden will be "pumped up" on drugs to enhance his performance at the upcoming debate hosted by CNN.

Although the baseless claims, which echo similar accusations he made in 2016 against Hillary Clinton and 2020 against Biden, have no actual evidence behind them, RadarOnline.com has learned that they may not necessarily be so far-fetched.

Private doctors for the rich and famous say that VIPs do often enlist their services before big events, using drug cocktails to provide a necessary performance boost in crunch time.