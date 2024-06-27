Plot to Steal Elvis Presley's Graceland Home Takes Sudden Twist as Tennessee AG Turns Over Investigation to Federal Government
The sinister plot to steal Elvis Presley’s historic Graceland home saw a sudden twist this week after Tennessee’s attorney general turned the investigation over to the federal government, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come weeks after Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC almost auctioned off Presley’s Memphis estate last month, it was revealed that the federal government had taken over control of the fraud investigation.
Amy Lannom Wilhite, who serves as director of communications for the Tennessee Attorney General's Office, acknowledged that the investigation was “best suited” for the federal government in a statement this week.
“This was a matter best suited for federal law enforcement,” Wilhite said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have faith in our federal partners and know they will handle this appropriately.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Tennessee attorney general’s decision to turn over the Graceland investigation to the federal government came just weeks after the historic property was almost auctioned off to the highest bidder back in May.
Naussany Investments claimed that Lisa Marie Presley used Graceland as collateral for a $3.8 million loan she took out in 2018 – just five years before her sudden death in January 2023 at 54.
Although Naussany Investments initially scheduled Graceland to be sold to the highest bidder last month, Lisa Marie's daughter and Elvis' granddaughter – Riley Keough – contested the court-approved sale.
Keough, who became the sole heir of Graceland after her mother’s death last year, argued that the loan documents in the investment firm’s possession were “fraudulent.”
Keough also alleged that certain signatures were forged and questioned the overall legitimacy of Naussany Investments.
“These documents are fraudulent,” Keough asserted in a 60-page lawsuit filed in Shelby County Chancery Court on May 15.
Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkin ultimately issued an injunction halting the sale of Graceland on May 22 – just one day before the property was scheduled to be auctioned off by Naussany Investments on May 23.
Naussany Investments ultimately dropped the legal battle for Graceland after Chancellor Jenkin issued an injuction and stopped the sale.
“Due to the deed of trust not being recorded and the loan being obtained in different state, legal action would have to be filed in multiple states and Naussany Investments & Private Lending will not acquire to proceed,” a man claiming to be Gregory Naussany said.
Still, the Graceland debacle did not go unnoticed, and it was revealed that both the Tennessee attorney general and the FBI were investigating the situation.
“My office has fought fraud against homeowners for decades, and there is no home in Tennessee more beloved than Graceland,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced late last month.
“I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter, determine the full extent of any misconduct that may have occurred,” he continued, ‘and identify what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley’s heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened.”