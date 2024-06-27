Trump vs. Biden: Ex-'Apprentice' Star Predicts Don's Debate Strategy for 'Luring Black Voters'

One of Donald Trump's ex-Apprentice stars is speaking out ahead of his highly anticipated debate against President Joe Biden, revealing what he believes the GOP frontrunner's strategy will be and how he will target Black voters.

Gene Folkes — who competed during Season 10 of the competition series and runs a successful podcast, The Folkes Unfettered — tells RadarOnline.com that he thinks Trump will use his latest legal drama to connect with the Black community.