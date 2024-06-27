Trump vs. Biden: Ex-'Apprentice' Star Predicts Don's Debate Strategy for 'Luring Black Voters'
One of Donald Trump's ex-Apprentice stars is speaking out ahead of his highly anticipated debate against President Joe Biden, revealing what he believes the GOP frontrunner's strategy will be and how he will target Black voters.
Gene Folkes — who competed during Season 10 of the competition series and runs a successful podcast, The Folkes Unfettered — tells RadarOnline.com that he thinks Trump will use his latest legal drama to connect with the Black community.
"I believe that Trump will continue his usual rhetoric, however, he desires to gain the black vote and perhaps we will see him try luring black voters by tying in his legal battles with the 'biased criminal justice system' faced by blacks," he shared with this outlet on Wednesday evening.
But Folkes has a warning.
"I don't believe Trump will have any substantive solutions to strengthen our economy, work to resolve the War in Ukraine, or reveal HOW he plans to or is willing to work across the political divide, other than his usual bullying hate speech," he stated.
Folkes was fired from the boardroom in 2010 but can foresee how Thursday's Trump vs. Biden debate will likely go.
"I believe he'll dominate Biden by over-talking him," the podcast host stated.
As this outlet reported, Trump made United States history as the first ex-president — and possibly incoming — to be a convicted felon after he was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130k hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
He plans to appeal the decision after repeatedly calling the legal battle "a witch hunt" and attacking the justice system.
The 90-minute event will be the first time the two candidates have shared a debate stage since 2020, and Trump has already started trash-talking his opponent.
"JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, AND A THREAT TO THE SURVIVAL AND EXISTENCE OF OUR COUNTRY ITSELF!!!" he wrote on his platform Truth Social on Thursday, mere hours before the pair will come face to face.
Trump also slammed his former favorite news channel, Fox News.
"WHY DOES FOXNEWS PUT ON SO MANY BIDEN PEOPLE, LIKE MICHAEL TYLER,COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR FOR BIDEN, WHO SPEWED LIES WITH VERY LITTLE PUSHBACK? AMAZING!!!" he ranted.
Trump didn't stop there.
"Biden’s policies are a NIGHTMARE FOR WOMEN when it comes to the Border and Immigration!" he shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump and Biden's debate will be hosted by CNN and simulcast on NBC News NOW.
The event starts at 9 PM ET, so get your popcorn ready!