Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Biel Reunite Amid Reports She Issued 'Get Help' Ultimatum in Fallout to DWI Scandal
Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are putting on a united front following reports that his recent arrest for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons has caused additional strain on their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pop singer posted light-hearted backstage videos of himself, his wife, and his crew taste-testing sour candies from the Swedish candy store Bon Bon ahead of his second concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
Biel, who was previously spotted rocking out and singing along at her husband's Forget Tomorrow World Tour concert at MSG on Tuesday night — just one week after Timberlake's shocking DWI arrest — seemed to be in good spirits.
"We've been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It's been a tough week," Timberlake told the audience at Chicago's United Center on Friday in his first show since the arrest. "I know I'm hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me and I love you right back."
But behind-the-scenes sources say that Timberlake's drinking problem bothers Biel more than she lets on. "She's upset, as anyone can imagine," an insider told Life & Style. "She doesn't understand why he would do something so stupid as attempt to drive himself home after a night of drinking. She's disappointed."
"It's already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected," the tipster added. "The fear is that more tough times are in store. And if Justin isn't worried about losing Jessica, he should be."
The couple's 13-year marriage has already weathered cheating rumors and backlash from Timberlake's ex Britney Spears' memoir, and Biel allegedly gave him an "ultimatum" to "get help" following the "embarrassing" DWI arrest.
"Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow," a source told In Touch. "But the arrest was a wake-up call: It’s time for her to realize she can’t do it alone. If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over."
Timberlake and Biel began dating in 2007. Despite a brief split in 2011, they got reunited and engaged later that year, tying the knot in Italy in 2012. They share children Silas Randall Timberlake, 9, and Phineas, 4.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken into custody after being pulled over by a cop for blowing through a stop sign and swerving on the road on his way home from dinner with friends at a Sag Harbor hotel last week.