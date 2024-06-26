Jessica Biel Spotted Dancing and Singing at Husband Justin Timberlake's Concert ONE WEEK After His Shocking DWI Arrest
Jessica Biel was spotted rocking out at husband Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour concert in New York City just one week after his shocking DWI arrest, RadarOnline.com can report.
Biel, 42, was seen enjoying her embattled hubby’s concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night in an Instagram video shared by The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank.
The 7th Heaven alum rocked back and forth while singing along as Timberlake performed for nearly 20,000 fans.
Taank also caught Biel alone at a cocktail table in the venue’s VIP section.
“What Tour? The World Tour,” Taank, who attended Timberlake’s show with fellow RHONY star Ubah Hassan, captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday night.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biel’s attendance at her husband’s concert on Tuesday night came just days after Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons last week.
The SexyBack singer was reportedly arrested in Sag Harbor shortly after he was pulled over by a police officer on his way home from dinner with friends at a nearby hotel earlier in the evening.
Timberlake was ultimately charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations – including not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in his proper lane of travel.
Biel’s husband was later photographed leaving the Sag Harbor Village Police Department after he was arraigned and released from custody on his own recognizance last Tuesday morning.
“We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” the singer’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement shortly after Timberlake’s arrest last week. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”
Flash forward to Friday night, and the NSYNC alum broke his silence regarding his DWI arrest during a concert in Chicago.
“It’s been a tough week,” he told the audience. “I know I’m hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back.”
Meanwhile, a source close to Timberlake and Biel recently revealed that the Candy actress was “upset” and “disappointed” about her hubby’s shocking DWI arrest.
“She's upset, as anyone can imagine,” the source said regarding Timberlake’s wife of 13 years.
“She doesn't understand why he would do something so stupid as attempt to drive himself home after a night of drinking,” the insider added. “She's disappointed.”
Also surprising was the source’s claim that Timberlake could “lose” Biel in the wake of his DWI arrest.
“It's already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected,” the insider spilled. “The fear is that more tough times are in store.”
“And if Justin isn't worried about losing Jessica,” the source concluded, “he should be.”