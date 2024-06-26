Trump Slams 'Lying Machine' Biden in Unhinged Rant on Eve of Presidential Debate

"Crooked Joe Biden’s 'Handlers' are loudly and profusely complaining that there will be no Fact Checkers during the Debate on Thursday. Actually, that is just DISINFORMATION - They could not be happier, because there is nobody that’s as loose with the TRUTH as Crooked Joe," Trump wrote on Truth Social at 6:25 AM on Wednesday, going on to list examples of Biden's alleged "lying."

"From the 51 Fake Intelligence Agents, to Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Fake 'Suckers and Losers Story' he created about our beloved Military, to cheating in College and saying he was first in his Law School Class when he was actually LAST, to claiming he marched for Civil Rights, drove trucks, and has a 6.2 Handicap (He can’t hit the Golf Ball 10 yards, but that’s a minor detail!), and so many more falsehoods, the man is a walking LYING MACHINE, and a Fact Checker’s DREAM. Maybe we should call him 'Lyin’ Joe' in addition to Crooked?"