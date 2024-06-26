Trump Slams 'Lying Machine' Biden in Unhinged Rant on Eve of Presidential Debate
Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to attack current President Joe Biden — just one day before the two candidates are scheduled to face off in the first presidential debate of 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
CNN is hosting the debate on Thursday, and Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will serve as moderators. The network's political director, David Chalian, told The New York Times that the debate "is not the ideal arena for live fact-checking." Although analysts will assess their comments after the telecast, the moderators' roles will be "facilitating the debate between these candidates, not being a participant in that debate."
"Crooked Joe Biden’s 'Handlers' are loudly and profusely complaining that there will be no Fact Checkers during the Debate on Thursday. Actually, that is just DISINFORMATION - They could not be happier, because there is nobody that’s as loose with the TRUTH as Crooked Joe," Trump wrote on Truth Social at 6:25 AM on Wednesday, going on to list examples of Biden's alleged "lying."
"From the 51 Fake Intelligence Agents, to Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Fake 'Suckers and Losers Story' he created about our beloved Military, to cheating in College and saying he was first in his Law School Class when he was actually LAST, to claiming he marched for Civil Rights, drove trucks, and has a 6.2 Handicap (He can’t hit the Golf Ball 10 yards, but that’s a minor detail!), and so many more falsehoods, the man is a walking LYING MACHINE, and a Fact Checker’s DREAM. Maybe we should call him 'Lyin’ Joe' in addition to Crooked?"
- Revealed: Democrats Funded Law Firm Behind E. Jean Carroll’s Lawsuit Accusing Donald Trump of Rape
- Trump Can Talk: Judge Partially Lifts Gag Order in Hush Money Case, Ex-Prez Free to Attack Jury
- Special Counsel Releases New Photos to Push Back Against Trump Claims About Mar-a-Lago Search — See The Evidence of Ex-Prez’s ‘Haphazard Manner’
While Trump's litany of alleged offenses is an attempt to discredit Biden, and Joe's claims that he used to drive an 18-wheeler truck and got arrested for defending civil rights were debunked, Mediaite reports that some of the stories Trump points to as "disinformation" were actually true.
"The '51 Fake Intelligence Agents' is in reference to a now notorious and often misreported memo signed by former Intel officers who said that the Hunter Biden laptop story looked like Russian disinformation," the outlet writes. "The laptop proved to be real, but the provenance of a mysterious hard drive handed over to the New York Post by Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani — who was looking for Biden dirt in Ukraine and openly spending time with known Russian intel figures? Well, the memo proved to be accurate — it DID look like Russian disinformation in the first few days it was released."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Similarly, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a bipartisan report in 2020 detailing contact between Russian officials and Trump associates during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, and John Kelly, the longest-serving White House chief of staff for Trump, went on record to confirm reports that the ex-president disparaged fallen soldiers as "suckers" and "losers."
While Biden did once inaccurately claim — way back in 1987, decades before he became president — that he graduated in the top half of his class in law school, but never claimed to be the first, and counter to Trump's assertions, he wasn't last either. "As the complete record of my law school career indicates, which I released to the press last week, I did not graduate in the top half of my class at law school and my recollection on this was inaccurate," Biden admitted at the time.