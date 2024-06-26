Closing in: Matthew Perry's Ketamine Death Investigation 'Nearing Its Conclusion' — as Police Suggest 'Multiple People' Could Be Charged
The investigation into Matthew Perry’s death is reportedly “nearing its conclusion” as police believe “multiple people” could be charged in connection to the actor’s devastating passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This development comes after it was revealed that police allegedly questioned Brooke Mueller in connection to Perry’s October 2023 ketamine death, with a law enforcement source telling PEOPLE that the ongoing probe was “nearing its conclusion.”
The law enforcement insider also claimed that the police investigating Perry’s shocking death believed that “multiple people” could be charged in connection to the matter.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney's Office – which will make the decision whether to press charges against the “multiple people” on the police’s radar – refused to comment on Tuesday when asked if the investigation into Perry’s death was “nearing its conclusion.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry was declared dead on October 28, 2023, shortly after he was discovered unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades residence.
Emergency responders reportedly arrived on the scene following a cardiac arrest call but were unable to revive the beloved Friends star. They pronounced him dead at the scene. He was only 54.
Although Perry’s cause of death was initially suspected to be drowning, the actor’s autopsy and toxicology report ultimately revealed that Perry had succumbed to the acute effects of the drug ketamine.
It was revealed last month that an investigation had been launched to determine the origin of the ketamine.
Authorities reportedly focused on uncovering who provided Perry with the deadly drug and other circumstances surrounding the Friends actor’s sudden death.
The LAPD and the DEA were said to be involved in the investigation. It was also reported that key individuals in Hollywood were interviewed as part of the probe.
Flash forward to this week, and it was uncovered that Mueller – Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife – was one of the individuals questioned by police in connection to Perry’s ketamine death.
Mueller was reportedly questioned by police at a sober living facility in Los Angeles. Police also reportedly seized Mueller’s laptop and iPhone.
“She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant,” one insider told In Touch, noting that Mueller was not arrested. “She’s being tight-lipped about the situation.”
“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is,” the source continued regarding Mueller and her possible role in Perry’s passing, “but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”
It was also revealed that Mueller and Perry “formed an unexpected friendship” after they “met in rehab” in the years before the Friends star’s death.
An insider explained that Sheen's ex-wife “had been in treatment with Matthew before" and that the pair "had a lot of ties in the acting community.”
“It was an unexpected friendship,” the source said, “but they leaned on each other.”