Porsha Williams' Ex Orders 'RHOA' Star Be Found in Contempt for 'Intentionally' Violating Court Order in Bitter Prenup War

Porsha Williams' bitter divorce battle is getting worse. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that Simon Guobadia wants the Real Housewives of Atlanta star found in contempt of court after she allegedly "willfully and intentionally" violated an order to produce her financial records in their ongoing feud over the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

As this outlet reported, Porsha demanded their prenup be enforced after filing for divorce in February. Simon argued her financial situation has drastically changed since they signed the agreement before their 2022 wedding, citing her massive "multi-millions" deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, which she signed just days before ending their marriage.

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram She is demanding the prenup be enforced — but he claims it's not valid for several reasons.

Simon wants to see every document related to her contract, finances, and conversations with RHOA producers to prove that she allegedly no longer needs his money — or at least, not as much as they agreed to years ago — however, he charged in the latest legal filing on Tuesday, “To date, the Wife has willfully and intentionally violated this Court’s February 22, 2024 Standing Order by refusing to turn over her mandatory discovery pursuant to the Fulton County Rules."

He also claimed that because of Porsha's "complete lack of respect" for the court order, the production company behind the reality TV franchise, True Entertainment, LLC, "refuses" to turn over the documents he requested. "On April 23, 2024, the Wife filed Petitioner’s Objection to and Motion to Quash Respondent’s Subpoena to True Entertainment, LLC (attached as Exhibit F) in order to prevent the Respondent from obtaining Wife’s financial records and information which are relevant to the determination of the enforceability of the parties’ prenuptial agreement at issue," Simon's filing read.

Source: MEGA Simon claimed Porsha is "intentionally" violating the court order by refusing to turn over financial records related to her Bravo deal.

Porsha's ex insisted that her financial status has drastically changed since signing the deal. "Since the execution of the prenuptial agreement the Wife entered into an agreement with True Entertainment, LLC/Bravo/NBC Universal/Truly Original where Wife’s income exceeds millions of dollars, which has drastically and unexpectedly changed the facts and circumstances and intent of the parties when entering into the prenuptial agreement," he alleged.

Simon claimed the prenup is not enforceable for multiple reasons. “The November 17, 2022 Prenuptial Agreement is not enforceable for several reasons including there was no meeting of the minds, the terms are unconscionable, and because the facts and circumstances have changed since the Prenuptial Agreement was executed, making the agreement unfair and unreasonable," he wrote.

Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram He is demanding Porsha be found in contempt of court, citing he's filed two motions related to her finances.

Simon reaffirmed that "this is the second motion for contempt that Respondent's counsel has had to file in this action." He demands Porsha be found in contempt of court and slapped with sanctions. He also wants her to pay his attorney fees. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Porsha's team for comment.

Source: Bravo We told you first — Porsha cannot film Season 16 of 'RHOA' inside their marital mansion despite being granted exclusive use.

RadarOnline.com told you first — Porsha cannot film Season 16 of RHOA inside their marital mansion despite being given temporary sole and exclusive use of the home. Before marrying the reality star, Simon purchased the $7 million property and still pays the mortgage. He filed a motion, ordering her not to shoot inside the mansion — and without his permission, production refuses to do so.

