CIA Planned to Kidnap or Poison WikiLeaks Leader Julian Assange: Plea Deal Ensured Plot Did Not Emerge in Court

Plans to neutralize Assange allegedly discussed by the CIA and Trump administration officials included breaking in and kidnapping him from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder was holed up for seven years, and blocking Russian attempts to smuggle him out of the country by crashing a car into a diplomatic vehicle or shooting out the tires of a plane.

According to intelligence and national security journalist Zach Dorfman, who initially reported on the secret government plans for Yahoo News, a desire to keep those discussions under wraps may have contributed to the Biden DOJ's decision to reduce the charges against Assange and move forward with a plea deal permitting him to return to his native Australia as a free man.