Fired: Kenya Moore is NOT Returning to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 After Oral Sex Poster Scandal
Kenya Moore will not be returning for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she displayed a series of posters earlier this month of newcomer Brittany Eady allegedly performing oral sex, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come days after Moore, 53, was indefinitely suspended from RHOA, it was revealed that the Bravolebrity would not be returning for the show’s latest upcoming season.
According to Page Six, a Bravo insider acknowledged that Moore’s potential return to the show has not been discussed.
Moore also appeared to hint at her departure in a cryptic tweet posted to X on Tuesday night.
“#TEAMTWIRLFOREVER,” she wrote. “You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. And I love you all so very much. Always and forever.”
Still, another insider indicated that “the door is still open” for Moore’s possible return in later seasons of the hit Bravo reality show.
“It was made clear that Kenya wasn’t fired, and nothing has been decided in terms of future seasons on the network’s end or Kenya’s,” the source said.
While Moore reportedly agreed with producers about “taking a break” from RHOA, there were also rumors that Moore “might consider her legal options” because she did not feel that “the network had her best interest at heart.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Moore was suspended from RHOA earlier this month after she displayed several explicit photos of newcomer Brittany Eady during the grand opening of her hair spa.
Moore reportedly displayed photos of Eady performing oral sex after Eady threatened her RHOA co-star with a gun.
- Divorce Settlement: Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Ordered Not to Trash-Talk Each Other in Front of Daughter After Reality Star's 'RHOA' Suspension
- Kenya Moore’s Whopping 90k Per Month Salary Revealed in Divorce Documents as She Continues Suspension From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
- Kenya Moore Hit With 5-Figure Tax Bill During Alleged 'RHOA' Suspension Following Shocking Filming Scandal
The Miss USA winner later took to Instagram to refute the rumors that she displayed lewd photos of Eady performing oral sex.
“Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see,” Moore wrote on June 7. “The truth always comes to light.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she continued.
“I have always been vindicated,” Moore concluded her Instagram Story post. “I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”
Meanwhile, Eady also took to Instagram to weigh in on the scandal. The RHOA newcomer claimed that she was “targeted” and “hazed” by Moore and denied the rumors that she threatened Moore with a gun.
“It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED by someone I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met,” Eady wrote.
“For the record,” she continued, “I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever. I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character.”
“I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed,” Eady concluded. “Wrong is wrong.”