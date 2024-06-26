Revealed: Democrats Funded Law Firm Behind E. Jean Carroll’s Lawsuit Accusing Donald Trump of Rape
The Democratic National Committee reportedly sent millions of dollars to the law firm that represented writer E. Jean Carroll in her defamation and sexual assault lawsuits against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come months after Trump was ordered to pay Carroll a whopping $83.3 million for defamation earlier this year, it was revealed that the DNC has paid the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP nearly $2 million for “legal services” since August 2021.
That is the revelation made in a series of filings the DNC submitted to the Federal Election Commission between August 26, 2021 and May 3, 2024, according to the Daily Caller.
Roberta A. Kaplan, a founding partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, represented Carroll in Carroll’s initial November 2019 defamation lawsuit against Trump.
Kaplan also represented Carroll in a sexual battery lawsuit filed against Trump in November 2022.
Trump was ultimately found liable for sexual abuse against his accuser in May 2023 and ordered to pay Carroll $5 million for defamation. Flash forward to January 2024, and Trump was ordered to pay Carroll an additional $83.3 million.
According to the newly revealed FEC filings, the DNC did not start paying Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP for “legal services” until two years after Carroll filed her initial defamation lawsuit against the ex-president in 2019.
Also surprising was the revelation that Joshua Matz, another partner with Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, served as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first Trump impeachment trial back in January 2020.
Matz was later invited back to serve as a counsel during the second Trump impeachment trial in February 2021.
Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP also represented former U.S. District Court Judge John Gleeson as a court-appointed amicus in United States of America v. Michael T. Flynn in 2017 – although that case was ultimately dismissed after Trump pardoned Flynn in December 2020.
Meanwhile, the bombshell FEC filings revealed this week also found that the DNC paid another law firm – Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP – several million dollars for “legal services” between February 2021 and December 2021.
That firm reportedly “represented the DNC for a long time” and was involved in several amicus briefs filed in United States v. Donald Trump – the ongoing criminal case accusing Trump of criminal liability for actions related to the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Several individuals who once worked for Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr also reportedly ended up working in major roles in the Biden Administration – including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.
Mike Davis, a legal adviser to ex-President Trump, recently slammed the “unprecedented lawfare” allegedly committed by the DNC, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr.
Davis also accused the parties of committing “election interference” against ex-President Trump ahead of the 2024 general election in November.
“There is now clear and explosive evidence that the Biden DNC is paying Democrat law firms to engage in in this unprecedented lawfare and election interference against President Trump,” David charged in a statement on Tuesday.