Revealed: Democrats Funded Law Firm Behind E. Jean Carroll’s Lawsuit Accusing Donald Trump of Rape

The Democratic National Committee reportedly sent millions of dollars to the law firm that represented writer E. Jean Carroll in her defamation and sexual assault lawsuits against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come months after Trump was ordered to pay Carroll a whopping $83.3 million for defamation earlier this year, it was revealed that the DNC has paid the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP nearly $2 million for “legal services” since August 2021.