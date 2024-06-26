PHOTOS: Brooke Mueller's Makeshift Drug Den That Led to Her 2021 Arrest Exposed as She's Linked to Matthew Perry Death Probe
Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, was secretly arrested in 2021, and only RadarOnline.com has the aftermath of the drug-fueled haze that included a gun-toting dealer, a man who vanished with half of her stolen belongings, a homeless person, and a fed-up hotel manager.
The incident went down in room #223, just a few short years before her pal Matthew Perry's accidental death, in which "high levels of ketamine" were found in his body.
As this outlet reported, Mueller was seemingly identified by several sources as the high-profile woman living in a sober living home whose laptop and iPhone were allegedly seized in the probe.
She has reportedly been questioned by police "multiple times" in connection to Perry's passing as law enforcement continues to investigate where the ketamine came from.
Insiders told In Touch Mueller's been "completely cooperative" and "adamant she had nothing to do" with Perry's death. While fighting for sobriety is a daily struggle for many, the hotel incident only years beforehand scared her straight.
Mueller had issues with substance abuse for years, and the exclusive photos obtained by RadarOnline.com show her then-drug den ravaged by bandits, who allegedly took $42,000 from her bank account using Zelle.
A tennis racket, makeup, bottles of creams, and prescription pills were among the items left behind as the men trashed the room, flipping over her suitcases before the hotel manager called 911 to break up the mayhem.
One of the employees of the facility reported a room had been vandalized “with a flooded toilet and drugs located inside.”
“I observed the room to be very messy,” an officer noted in his report. He later learned Mueller's room had been ransacked because she couldn’t find her Valium. “I saw multiple bags which appeared open with the contents removed. I saw multiple prescription bottles, loose pills on the ground and syringes.”
The officer was quick to notice that Mueller was under the influence.
“Mueller was all over the place and appeared to be on some drug,” the officer stated. “Mueller advised she did meth two days ago and she had not slept in two days.”
- Brooke Mueller Agreed to Turn Over Suppliers' Numbers in Custody Deal Months Before Being Questioned in Connection to Matthew Perry Death Probe
- Charlie Sheen's Ex Brooke Mueller Identified as Woman in Sober Living House 'Questioned by Cops' in Connection to Matthew Perry's Death
- Charlie Sheen's Former Mother-in-Law Addresses Brooke Mueller's Sobriety, Admits to 'Little Slips Here and There'
“Mueller advised she could not remember what he did while she was in the room,” the report stated. “She did remember he brought crack cocaine, and some unknown multi-colored pills (Ecstasy) that he tried to get her to buy.”
Cops later napped the drug dealer. After searching his vehicle, they recovered a 9 mm handgun loaded with full metal jacket bullets, an ounce of marijuana, and crack cocaine in glassine jars.
Mueller was arrested and pled guilty to one felony count of possession of amphetamine on December 13, 2021.
"Brooke is a survivor; she is truly rising like a Phoenix from the ashes of a troubled past. Brooke has devoted herself to being the best person and parent she can be,” her rep, Steve Honig, told RadarOnline.com at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Mueller allegedly became friends with Perry in rehab, as the Friends star admitted he sought treatment 15 times before his sudden death in November 2023.
The Los Angeles Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are on the case and determined to get to the bottom of the ketamine mystery.
Mueller's name was made public on Tuesday in connection with the probe. While she reportedly insisted she had nothing to do with Perry's death, Sheen's ex has already lawyered up.
"She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider said.
Honig declined to comment when RadarOnline.com contacted him about the investigation.