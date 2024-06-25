Brooke Mueller Agreed to Turn Over Suppliers' Numbers in Custody Deal Months Before Being Questioned in Connection to Matthew Perry Death Probe
Brooke Mueller, ex-wife to Charlie Sheen, agreed to turn over the names of all her former drug suppliers as part of a custody deal with the actor before being questioned by cops in connection to Matthew Perry's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This outlet first told you in January that the Two and a Half Men star submitted documents to the court regarding deals he and Mueller signed to be entered into the former couple's divorce — one of which was a custody agreement in 2022.
The documents revealed that the former flames had agreed their teenage twin children would stay with Sheen while Mueller would enjoy "reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation."
Mueller, who has struggled with substance abuse, agreed to multiple conditions, including taking a test for drugs and alcohol as often as required by her probation officer, doing so within 24 hours of a written request from Sheen or his attorney, and at a minimum of once per week regardless.
Custody and visitation were contingent upon her results coming in clean.
Another amended agreement was signed in August 2023, in which she agreed to submit to weekly drug tests.
"Brooke shall forthwith provide to attorney the names, addresses, and telephone numbers for all her regular, historic sources of controlled substances, to be held in confidence until and unless Brooke relapses as defined herein," per the docs.
"This provision is mutually agreed as prudent given the likelihood that surrendering her mobile phones is not likely to successfully prevent Brooke from contacting her sources if desired."
We broke the story months before Mueller was allegedly questioned "multiple" times by cops looking for answers on the Perry case.
She was not arrested or charged with any wrongdoing, but authorities seized an iPhone and a laptop from her, In Touch revealed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Friends actor was discovered in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner found "high levels of ketamine" in his body.
Perry was claimed to be undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety, but his last treatment was over a week before his untimely passing at 54.
The Los Angeles Police Department joined forces with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to launch a criminal investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Perry's death.
"They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew's killer," a source told the outlet.
The sitcom star and Mueller apparently met in rehab and "formed an unexpected friendship" before his passing.
"She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She's being tight-lipped about the situation," the insider shared.
Mueller was reportedly "adamant she had nothing to do with" his death.