Brooke Mueller, ex-wife to Charlie Sheen, agreed to turn over the names of all her former drug suppliers as part of a custody deal with the actor before being questioned by cops in connection to Matthew Perry's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

This outlet first told you in January that the Two and a Half Men star submitted documents to the court regarding deals he and Mueller signed to be entered into the former couple's divorce — one of which was a custody agreement in 2022.