George Clooney's Wife Amal REFUSED to Attend Biden's $28M Fundraiser After Joe Slammed Decision to Issue Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu
George Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, reportedly refused to attend President Joe Biden’s recent $28 million campaign fundraiser after Biden criticized her decision to launch a warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Amal recommended that the International Criminal Court issue a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest last month, the 46-year-old lawyer and human rights activist was notably absent from Biden’s campaign fundraiser on June 15 in Los Angeles.
According to sources close to George and Amal Clooney, Amal chose to skip the star-studded event because she wanted to avoid an “awkward and uncomfortable situation.”
“George was scheduled to host the recent Biden fundraiser alongside longtime friends Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, and Barack Obama,” one insider told Daily Mail on Tuesday. “It was a star-studded gala held to raise campaign funds for Biden's re-election.”
“And while Amal usually would attend such an event with her husband,” the source continued, “her recent part in the International Criminal Court's decisions would have made for an awkward and uncomfortable situation.”
The Wolfs actor was ultimately forced to attend the Biden fundraiser without his wife.
“George has always been a person who honors his commitments,” the insider added. “So, he did his part and attended the event, going it alone.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Amal first faced backlash in May when it was revealed that she was behind the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes committed by Israel against Palestine in Gaza.
“I support the historic step that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine,” she said shortly after the ICC issued a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest last month.
Flash forward to a few days later, and Amal’s Hollywood husband reportedly called the White House after the GOP-led House of Representatives threatened to sanction the ICC if it prosecuted Netanyahu.
While the actor reportedly expressed concerns that his wife could face penalties under the sanctions bill, he also reportedly complained about President Biden’s response to the ICC’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu.
“The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous,” President Biden said at the time.
“And let me be clear,” the president continued. “Whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”
Meanwhile, Clooney has also reportedly found himself stuck in the middle of his wife’s efforts to arrest Netanyahu and the opposite stance held by some of his closest friends.
One insider close to the A-list couple acknowledged that the actor was “walking a fine line” between his “allegiance to his wife” and his “close friendships and his relationships” with those in the White House.
“His allegiance to his wife and twins will always come first,” the source explained. “But he still values his close friendships and his relationships with the people currently in the White House.”
The source also admitted that while Clooney’s closest friends “like Amal,” many of them “have to be bothered by her stance on what's going on in Israel.”