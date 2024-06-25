George Clooney's Wife Amal REFUSED to Attend Biden's $28M Fundraiser After Joe Slammed Decision to Issue Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu

George Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, reportedly refused to attend President Joe Biden’s recent $28 million campaign fundraiser after Biden criticized her decision to launch a warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Amal recommended that the International Criminal Court issue a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest last month, the 46-year-old lawyer and human rights activist was notably absent from Biden’s campaign fundraiser on June 15 in Los Angeles.