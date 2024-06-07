George’s Fury: Clooney Called White House to Complain About Biden’s Criticism of Wife Amal’s Work

George Clooney reportedly called the White House last month and complained to one of President Joe Biden's top aides after the president denounced the International Criminal Court's request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Clooney's wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, worked with ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan and a panel of international legal experts to review evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza. They also sought arrest warrants for top Hamas leaders.

“I do not accept that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law,” Amal wrote in a statement backing the case. “So I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine.”