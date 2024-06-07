George’s Fury: Clooney Called White House to Complain About Biden’s Criticism of Wife Amal’s Work
George Clooney reportedly called the White House last month and complained to one of President Joe Biden's top aides after the president denounced the International Criminal Court's request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clooney's wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, worked with ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan and a panel of international legal experts to review evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza. They also sought arrest warrants for top Hamas leaders.
“I do not accept that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law,” Amal wrote in a statement backing the case. “So I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine.”
Biden disagreed. “The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous,” he responded in a statement of his own. “And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”
On Tuesday, the House passed legislation that would impose sanctions on the ICC. Although Biden initially seemed opened to the idea, his administration now "strongly opposes" the measure because it "could require sanctions against court staff, judges, witnesses, and U.S. allies and partners who provide even limited, targeted support to the court in a range of aspects of its work."
Following the president's initial response last month, Clooney called Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, to express concern over Biden's denunciation of the ICC's efforts, especially his use of the word "outrageous," and the possibility of sanctions that could affect Amal, three anonymous sources familiar with the conversation told The Washington Post.
- George and Amal Clooney Missing From President Biden's White House Dinner After Benjamin Netanyahu Arrest Warrant Controversy
- Awkward: George Clooney to Attend Fundraiser for President Biden — After Joe Slammed Amal's Decision to Issue Arrest Warrant for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu
- 'Terrorist Supporter': Amal Clooney Slammed for Helping Launch ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Clooney is a longtime supporter of Democratic candidates and causes who donated more than $500,000 to Biden's campain in 2020 and co-hosted a virtual fundraiser during the pandemic that raised $7 million.
The A-lister is set to appear alongside former president Barack Obama, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, and actress Julia Roberts at a fundraiser for Biden's 2024 reelection campaign in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 15.
Although Clooney's disgruntled call to the White House reportedly led to some concern that the Hollywood star might drop out of the event entirely, insiders say that he still plans to attend — even if it's a little awkward.