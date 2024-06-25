Home > Exclusives > Julie Chrisley Exclusive Incarcerated Julie Chrisley Could be Home 'Next Spring or Summer,' Says Lawyer Source: MEGA Julie Chrisley could be home as early as "next spring or summer," her attorney tells RadarOnline.com. By: Whitney Vasquez Jun. 25 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Julie Chrisley could be home as early as "next spring or summer," with her attorney, Jay Surgent, telling RadarOnline.com it's likely she would go to a halfway house towards the end of her sentencing after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ordered a reduction to her prison time.

Julie was sentenced to 7 years after being convicted, along with her husband, Todd Chrisley, for the entire $30 million bank fraud scheme, which allegedly started in 2006. On Friday, the judges ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove she had been involved before 2007 and sent her case back to the lower court for resentencing.

Source: MEGA Julie's case has been ordered to the lower court for resentencing.

Surgent told RadarOnline.com that while it seems like a “narrow” issue to some, it’s “important to Julie” because it could give her less time behind bars. "It's a big, big deal," he said before revealing that she could be home as early as "next spring or summer."

RadarOnline.com already told you that Julie's sentence was reduced by ten months last year for good behavior, bringing the Chrisley Knows Best star's release date to June 6, 2028, per Federal Bureau of Prisons records. Her sentence could be "significantly knocked off by 1-2 years," Surgent said. He believes Julie will likely get sent to a halfway house to live for the last six months or year of her sentencing and that the location will be close to her family.

Source: MEGA We're told this is a "big, big deal" for Julie and her family.

“I believe she’s looking at a reduced sentence," her attorney revealed, adding it’s likely Julie "is coming home soon." If the Chrisley matriarch is sent to a halfway house, she can leave for work and see family, returning to the facility at night to sleep.

Julie's loved ones are ready for her to return home, with Surgent sharing she's the "cohesive glue that keeps the family together." "She serves as the foundation," he said.

Source: MEGA The judges upheld Todd's conviction. His 12-year sentence was reduced to 10 years in 2023.

While it's great news for Julie, Todd wasn't as lucky. The judges upheld his conviction. "After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie,” the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com read. “The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record.” "So we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly,” the judges continued.

Source: MEGA Julie will likely live in a halfway home for the last six months to one year of her sentence.

The Chrisley's appeal attorney, Alex Little, released a statement shortly after the ruling. "We're pleased that the Court agreed that Julie's sentence was improper, but we’re obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd’s appeal," Little told PEOPLE. "With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple's convictions based on the illegal search that started the case," he added. "The family appreciates the continued support they've received throughout this process. And they're hopeful for more good news in the future."

