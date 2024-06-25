Charlie Sheen's Ex Brooke Mueller Identified as Woman in Sober Living House 'Questioned by Cops' in Connection to Matthew Perry's Death

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller was allegedly questioned by police "multiple times" in connection to the Matthew Perry death probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the Friends actor was discovered in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner found "high levels of ketamine" in his body. While Perry was allegedly undergoing ketamine infusion therapy – an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety — his last treatment was over a week before his death, which wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in his blood when he was found unconscious.