Charlie Sheen's Ex Brooke Mueller Identified as Woman in Sober Living House 'Questioned by Cops' in Connection to Matthew Perry's Death
Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller was allegedly questioned by police "multiple times" in connection to the Matthew Perry death probe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the Friends actor was discovered in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner found "high levels of ketamine" in his body. While Perry was allegedly undergoing ketamine infusion therapy – an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety — his last treatment was over a week before his death, which wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in his blood when he was found unconscious.
Mueller — who has been in and out of rehab for substance abuse — was reportedly not at the sober living residence she was staying at when police allegedly executed a search warrant in May; however, an insider told In Touch that Sheen's ex was “completely cooperative” when she returned.
Authorities reportedly seized a laptop and iPhone from her, seemingly identifying her as the mystery woman RadarOnline.com told you about who the Los Angeles Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service had honed in on earlier this month.
It's important to note that Mueller was not arrested — but she's already lawyered up.
"She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider said.
“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”
Mueller and Perry “met in rehab and formed an unexpected friendship," the source said. Sheen's ex-wife “had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other," an insider explained.
In Touch decided to lift the veil by releasing Mueller's name after several sources confirmed that she had told friends she was questioned by cops in connection to Perry's passing.
When contacted by RadarOnline.com, Mueller's reps declined to comment. We have also contacted Sheen's team.
LAPD tells this outlet, "This is an ongoing investigation and there will be no comments."
Mueller was famously married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011. They share two twin boys, Bob and Max, whom Sheen takes care of. She's struggled with substance abuse for decades, as did Perry.
In his memoir, the Friends actor confessed that he went to rehab 15 times.
“I lived half my life in one form or another of treatment center or sober living house,” Perry wrote.