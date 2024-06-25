War of Words Explodes: Billy Ray Cyrus Now Accuses Ex Firerose of Physical Abuse, Denies Ruining Her Career After Bitter Split

Although Billy Ray admitted that he was “certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry” with Firerose, his filing alleged that “it is the Plaintiff who, in fact has been abused ... Not only verbally and emotionally by [Firerose], but also PHYSICALLY abused by [Firerose].”

The country star again pointed to an alleged love note in which Firerose begged the country star to reconcile: “If [Billy Ray] was indeed as abusive as [Firerose] claims, it is mindboggling to try and explain why, upon vacating [Billy Ray’s] premarital residence, [Firerose] would leave [Billy Ray] a handwritten note and then send him a text message stating in her word, ‘I am sorry’ and ‘please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but i need you on my side.'”

Billy Ray also denied Firerose's accusation that he tried to ruin her career, costing her $415,000 from scheduled concerts and a Hallmark movie deal, arguing that she had “absolutely no significant career in the music industry prior to meeting him” and that “clearly, the parties’ relationship ending would result in the parties not performing the shows.”