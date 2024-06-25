War of Words Explodes: Billy Ray Cyrus Now Accuses Ex Firerose of Physical Abuse, Denies Ruining Her Career After Bitter Split
Billy Ray Cyrus has hit back at his estranged wife, Firerose, after she accused him of "domestic abuse" and interfering with her career following their split — claiming that she was the physically abusive one, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In court documents obtained by In Touch, Billy Ray denied Firerose's claims of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse," arguing that she made the allegations only to “sensationalize her false complaints by using the word ‘abuse.'”
Although Billy Ray admitted that he was “certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry” with Firerose, his filing alleged that “it is the Plaintiff who, in fact has been abused ... Not only verbally and emotionally by [Firerose], but also PHYSICALLY abused by [Firerose].”
The country star again pointed to an alleged love note in which Firerose begged the country star to reconcile: “If [Billy Ray] was indeed as abusive as [Firerose] claims, it is mindboggling to try and explain why, upon vacating [Billy Ray’s] premarital residence, [Firerose] would leave [Billy Ray] a handwritten note and then send him a text message stating in her word, ‘I am sorry’ and ‘please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but i need you on my side.'”
Billy Ray also denied Firerose's accusation that he tried to ruin her career, costing her $415,000 from scheduled concerts and a Hallmark movie deal, arguing that she had “absolutely no significant career in the music industry prior to meeting him” and that “clearly, the parties’ relationship ending would result in the parties not performing the shows.”
Billy Ray attached a declaration from his manager, Scott Adkins, to support his claims. “During my time of representing both Mr. Cyrus and Firerose, I have personally witnessed Firerose speak disrespectfully and acting out of control towards Mr. Cyrus,” Adkins wrote.
Adkins also recalled a phone call on March 23, 2024, in which Billy Ray told him, “Scott, she is hitting me again” during an argument while the couple was on vacation together. He said Billy Ray told him not to call the police.
While Firerose claimed that Billy Ray "interfered with the contractual relationship between Wife and her representatives" and "acted maliciously in retaliation in an attempt to ruin Wife’s career," Adkins said he dropped Firerose after the breakup because he “believed Firerose as a solo artist would be unmarketable” and Billy Ray had no role in the decision.
In response, a rep for Firerose told In Touch, “[Billy Ray’s] story keeps evolving and this filing is simply another abusive tactic to distract away from the serious, true allegations brought against him and backed by an abundance of evidence.”
“The only individuals backing his false claims are those on his payroll, whose credibility is questionable. The audacity to question a BRCA positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery further shows the kind of cruel manipulation Firerose was subjected to. What Billy Ray fails to recognize is when you have a decades-long history of emotional and psychological abuse, people start to take notice. The truth will come to light.”
Firerose has claimed that Billy Ray filed for divorce just one day before she was scheduled to undergo a preventative double mastectomy recommended by her doctors after she was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
Billy Ray, 62, filed for an annulment from Firerose, 36, in May after just seven months of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as reasons for the split.
The Achy Breaky Heart singer said that she failed to inform him of a previous marriage and alleged that she "knowingly, willfully and intentionally committed Fraud against" him "with the sole intention of inducing" him "into a marriage to obtain the name ‘Cyrus’ under the belief that it would help her fledgling music career."
He also requested a restraining order against Firerose over 37 alleged unauthorized charges to his American Express card that he claimed she made.