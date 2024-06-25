Special Counsel Releases New Photos to Push Back Against Trump Claims About Mar-a-Lago Search — See The Evidence of Ex-Prez’s ‘Haphazard Manner’
Special Counsel Jack Smith released new photos this week to push back against Donald Trump’s claims about the search for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after ex-President Trump attempted to have the classified documents case against him tossed out of court, Smith and his team submitted several never-before-seen photos alongside a 30-page filing on Monday night.
The photos and filing detailed the August 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago and contradicted Trump’s claim that the evidence recovered from his Palm Beach, Florida estate was mishandled by investigators.
“Trump personally chose to keep documents containing some of the nation’s most highly guarded secrets in cardboard boxes,” prosecutors with Smith’s team wrote in the 30-page filing on Monday night.
According to Smith’s team, Trump kept classified documents alongside “a collection of other personally chosen keepsakes of various sizes and shapes from his presidency” that included “newspapers, thank you notes, Christmas ornaments, magazines, clothing, and photographs of himself and others.”
Smith’s latest filing also detailed exactly how the August 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago was conducted, the specific protocols the FBI agents followed during the search, and how and why certain documents were taken out of boxes and by whom.
Meanwhile, the prosecutors once again highlighted how investigators found boxes with their contents spilled on the floor – something that they illustrated with photos taken not just by investigators but also by one of Trump’s own co-defendants.
Smith highlighted the “haphazard manner in which Trump chose to maintain his boxes” and questioned how the precise order of the recovered contents “was critical to his defense” in the classified documents case.
“Nothing has been lost, much less destroyed, and there has been no bad faith,” Smith’s team insisted in their latest filing.
The special counsel also showed that the “integrity of each container in which the evidence was found, that is, box-to-box integrity” was maintained between the August 2022 search and Monday’s filing.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump tried to have his classified documents case dismissed because, according to him, the evidence recovered from Mar-a-Lago two years ago was subsequently mishandled by investigators.
While prosecutors acknowledged that some of the classified documents “fell out of order” within their individual boxes after they were seized by the government in August 2022, the new photos submitted by Smith and his team showed that the classified materials were never organized to begin with.
Two newly released photos were reportedly taken by Trump’s co-defendant and valet, Walt Nauta, in December 2021 when Nauta was moving boxes into Trump’s residence for review. Nauta reportedly found that some of the boxes had fallen.
Additional photos were taken during the August 2022 search and showed that news clippings, personal effects, and mementos were mixed in with classified government materials from the get-go.
Even more shocking was the revelation that additional classified documents were found in Trump’s possession at Mar-a-Lago one day after the August 2022 search was conducted.
“The Court should see Trump’s newly invented explanations and his motion for what they are,” Smith’s team charged, “his latest unfounded accusations against law enforcement professionals doing their jobs.”