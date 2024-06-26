Your tip
The Ring is Off: Jessica Biel Ditches Her Wedding Band as She Issues ‘Get Help’ Ultimatum to Husband Justin Timberlake's in Fallout to DWI Scandal

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; vSAG HARBOR POLICE DEPT.

Jessica Biel sported a naked ring finger after her husband's DWI arrest.

By:

Jun. 26 2024, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Jessica Biel slipped off her wedding ring, giving a possibly more powerful statement than she intended to. The 42-year-old actress flashed her bare ring finger for all to see after allegedly giving her recently arrested husband, Justin Timberlake, an "ultimatum," RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Timberlake was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated earlier this month in Sag Harbor.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Biel put on a brave face, stepping out in public on Tuesday.

Biel put on a brave face, stepping out in public on Tuesday because duty called! The star exited a hotel in a mint green vest, tan chinos, and sandals, leaving her wedding band behind.

Smiling and waving as fans screamed her name, Biel seemed unbothered by her significant other's latest brush with the law as she walked to the black SUV waiting to whisk her away.

It appears that Biel left her ring at the hotel ahead of Timberlake's big Madison Square show on purpose — but it's not what you think.

She was on her way to film The Better Sister in Manhattan when the paparazzi snapped the perfect close-ups of her ringless wedding finger, according to Daily Mail.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

While it was reported "disappointed" Biel gave her husband an "ultimatum" following his "embarrassing" DWI arrest, she still showed him support at his MSG show later that night.

RadarOnline.com posted a video of Biel from inside the concert. She was singing to her husband's tunes as he danced on the stage for thousands of adoring fans, indicating that she's putting on a united front in public.

jessica biel justin timberlakes concert one week dwi arrest
Source: SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPT.

Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons last week.

But sources told In Touch that there's a lot of behind-the-scenes friction stemming from Timberlake's brush with the law, leaving egg all over his wife's face.

jessica biel sets strict rules for justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Sources claim his arrest was "a wake-up call" and her friends think Timberlake is a "loser."

"Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow," an insider told the outlet, citing his past cheating rumors. "But the arrest was a wake-up call: It’s time for her to realize she can’t do it alone. If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over.”

