Simon Guobadia wants his prenup dispute handled sooner rather than later. He submitted new court docs demanding out-of-court oral testimony of his estranged wife, Porsha Williams, as their divorce drama continues to boil over, RadarOnline.com can report.

"The deposition will be held before a person duly authorized by law to administer oaths and take depositions," according to the latest filing obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Simon also provided a date, demanding that Porsha's deposition take place on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 AM.