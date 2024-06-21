The temporary order stated that she has "immediate sole and exclusive use, control and possession of the marital home," while her estranged husband is still on the hook for payments and cannot enter the property without "prior written consent."

The exes are still facing off over the prenup they signed before their 2022 wedding following news that Williams filed for divorce in February after just 15 months of marriage.

The RHOA star claimed that she has tried to reach a middle ground with her former flame by agreeing "she would not film in areas that are personal to Husband, or areas that may contain information personal to Husband, including his bathroom, closet, office, etc."