Divorce Turns Nastier: Porsha Williams' Ex Issues Blistering Cease & Desist Letter to Order Bravo to Stop Filming His Rolls Royce
Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has fired off a scathing cease and desist letter demanding that his Rolls Royce cannot be filmed amid the couple's messy split, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star pulled the plug on her marriage from Guobadia in February, requesting their prenup signed before the couple's 2022 nuptials be enforced and for her ex to honor their agreement that he would vacate their marital home if the couple ever split.
Guobadia fired back with a request to block the Bravolebrity from allowing cameras inside their abode to film the show.
"The parties raised the issue of whether the terms of the prenuptial agreement permits or prohibits filming/recording in the Marital Residence. As this matter was not formally noticed for an evidentiary hearing on the substantive issues surrounding the parties' prenuptial agreement, the Court reserves those issues for later determination," the order dated May 31 read.
Guobadia's subpoena to RHOA producers pertaining to his 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost vehicle is the latest development after a judge awarded the reality star temporary use of the residence.
As part of the current arrangement, Guobadia is still on the hook for mortgage payments and cannot enter the residence without "prior written consent."
"Mr. Guobadia purchased and insured the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost solely in his name on October 26, 2021," the blistering letter obtained by RadarOnline.com stated, including proof of purchase and ownership as well as a copy of the vehicle insurance card.
"As such, please not that Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the release, disclosure, or publication of the Rolls Royce, nor does he consent to the taping, filming, photography, or recording of the Rolls Royce including any aspects of any activity in or about the Rolls Royce."
"Upon information and belief, True Entertainment, LLC may have been filming, recording, or photographing the Rolls Royce while it may have been in the use and/or possession of third parties other than Mr. Simon Guobadia," an attorney stated on his behalf. "If such actions have occurred, I am requesting that no photographs or recordings be released, disclosed, or published as Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the same regarding his vehicle."
The attorney warned that a failure to comply with the requests will result in his client taking "legal action accordingly."
Williams and True Entertainment have yet to respond.