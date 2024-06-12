Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has fired off a scathing cease and desist letter demanding that his Rolls Royce cannot be filmed amid the couple's messy split, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star pulled the plug on her marriage from Guobadia in February, requesting their prenup signed before the couple's 2022 nuptials be enforced and for her ex to honor their agreement that he would vacate their marital home if the couple ever split.