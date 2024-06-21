Elderly Pedestrian, 86, Decapitated After Being Run Over by NYC Department of Transportation Truck
Gruesome video captured the aftermath of a horrific pedestrian-vehicle accident in Brooklyn.
The driver of the New York City Department of Transportation truck was distraught after his vehicle decapitated an elderly pedestrian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Warning: graphic content below.
The fatal accident took place around 3:30 PM on June 12 at the intersection of 92nd Street and Dahlgren Place.
In shocking video footage taken at the scene, the unidentified DOT driver appeared inconsolable as he rocked back and forth looking in the direction of the pedestrian's body, which sprawled across the street. His head laid several yards away from his body.
The victim was identified as 86-year-old Antonio Conigliaro. Police said Conigliaro lived a block away from where he was killed in Bay Ridge.
A police officer and apparent bystander attempted to console the driver, 31, who was wearing a bright yellow safety vest. At one point, the 31-year-old, who was sitting on his knees, leaned forward on his hands and bowed his head in apparent disbelief.
"Oh my God, this is a bad day," the woman recording the video said as she panned from the victim's body down the street to his head. "This is a bad day. He turned that corner and killed that man."
The woman noted that the driver was turning onto Dahlgren Place when his truck struck Conigliaro as he was walking across the street.
One bystander told News12 Brooklyn that the intersection is known for being dangerous and called for the city to take action to mitigate further fatal accidents.
"Especially the walk sign. It turns on but by the time you're in the middle of the road, then it's gone. Somebody who is disabled or somebody who cannot walk fast ... it's really really dangerous for them," Samia Haq told the outlet.
Police said the Department of Transportation driver remained at the scene of the accident and that the victim was killed on impact. It remains unclear if the driver will face any charges.
According to local news, the Department of Transportation is reviewing the accident in cooperation with authorities in the ongoing investigation. The DOT noted that they "uphold the highest safety standards for their workers."