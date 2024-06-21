Elderly Pedestrian, 86, Decapitated After Being Run Over by NYC Department of Transportation Truck

The driver of the New York City Department of Transportation truck was distraught after his vehicle decapitated an elderly pedestrian, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The fatal accident took place at the intersection of 92nd Street and Dahlgren Place.

The fatal accident took place around 3:30 PM on June 12 at the intersection of 92nd Street and Dahlgren Place.

In shocking video footage taken at the scene, the unidentified DOT driver appeared inconsolable as he rocked back and forth looking in the direction of the pedestrian's body, which sprawled across the street. His head laid several yards away from his body.

The victim was identified as 86-year-old Antonio Conigliaro. Police said Conigliaro lived a block away from where he was killed in Bay Ridge.