A$AP Rocky's defamation lawsuit took a u-turn in court this week as a judge who was removed at the request of the rapper's alleged shooting victim returned to preside over the case, documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.

The maneuver marked the fifth time judges have been shuffled around in the legal battle — and it may not be the last.

Terell Ephron, AKA "Relli," filed the suit last September, alleging his former pal A$AP and the rapper's attorney, Joseph Tacopina, labeled him an extortionist and a liar. He had accused A$AP of pointing a gun at him and firing twice, allegedly injuring his hands with bullet fragments. The rapper pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges in August 2022.