Shaquille O'Neal might be retired from basketball — but he just scored a small victory off the court in his heated legal battle with a former associate.

Earlier this year, O'Neal and his business partner Michael Parris filed a motion to quash service of the summons and complaint upon each of them "because they are not California residents and do not have a sufficient relationship with the State of California to establish jurisdiction."

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that Shaq got his way after a judge granted his request last week.