Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Family Grew Suspicious About His Behavior, Father Was 'On Edge' After Quadruple Homicide
Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' house in Pennsylvania in December 2022 and charged with the murders of University of Idaho college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.
But Kohberger's own family suspected that he was involved even before his arrest, according to journalist Howard Blum's explosive new book, When the Night Comes Falling: A Requiem for the Idaho Student Murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger's family members had reportedly been concerned about his behavior, and his father Michael was "on edge" when he picked his son up from school at Washington State University, where the accused killer was pursuing a PhD in criminology, after the murders.
"He's been reading the headlines. He knows that four students were just killed 12 miles from his son's house. He knows what a troubled son he has," Blum told ABC News. "The Moscow police issue a BOLO, a stop order, on a car that is a white Hyundai Elantra. He realizes, 'My son drives a 2015 Hyundai Elantra.'"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger and his dad were pulled over two times while driving home for the holidays in a cross-country road trip from Washington to Pennsylvania.
Shocking bodycam footage released last year showed a cop laughing and joking with the murder suspect just 15 days before his arrest at his parents' home, where knives, a handgun, and black face masks were seized by the FBI.
- Bryan Kohberger: Prosecutors Reject Defense Claims They're Secretly Hoarding Evidence in Quadruple Murder Trial
- Idaho Murder Victim's Family Trashes Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Stargazing Alibi: 'Taken Over a Year for This to Come Out'
- Idaho College Murders: Bryan Kohberger Scores Small Victory in Court, Hearing to Be Held Behind Closed Doors
Blum's sources revealed that one of Kohberger's two sisters even allegedly approached their dad to voice her suspicions about her brother's potential involvement in the murders.
"She goes to Michael and she says, 'Dad, we have a real problem. I'm starting to believe that Bryan could be involved in these killings,'" Blum said. "And what does Michael do? He can't confront it. He just turns around and walks away."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Following his arrest, Kohberger was extradited to Idaho, where he pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek the death penalty.
Kohberger is being held in Latah County Jail and has been denied bond. Although a trial date has not yet been set, a judge has set a hearing for June 27 to discuss the schedule for the case.