Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' house in Pennsylvania in December 2022 and charged with the murders of University of Idaho college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

But Kohberger's own family suspected that he was involved even before his arrest, according to journalist Howard Blum's explosive new book, When the Night Comes Falling: A Requiem for the Idaho Student Murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.