Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Bryan Kohberger

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Family Grew Suspicious About His Behavior, Father Was 'On Edge' After Quadruple Homicide

idaho victims family trashes bryan kohlberger pp
Source: mega;@kayleegoncalves/instagram

Accused Idaho College killer Bryan Kohberger's own family suspected that he was involved even before his arrest.

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' house in Pennsylvania in December 2022 and charged with the murders of University of Idaho college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

But Kohberger's own family suspected that he was involved even before his arrest, according to journalist Howard Blum's explosive new book, When the Night Comes Falling: A Requiem for the Idaho Student Murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger alibi claims saw moon stars night idaho murders
Source: MEGA

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Kohberger's family members had reportedly been concerned about his behavior, and his father Michael was "on edge" when he picked his son up from school at Washington State University, where the accused killer was pursuing a PhD in criminology, after the murders.

"He's been reading the headlines. He knows that four students were just killed 12 miles from his son's house. He knows what a troubled son he has," Blum told ABC News. "The Moscow police issue a BOLO, a stop order, on a car that is a white Hyundai Elantra. He realizes, 'My son drives a 2015 Hyundai Elantra.'"

Article continues below advertisement
bryan kohberger idaho murders pulled over cop video
Source: Indiana State Police

Kohberger and his dad were pulled over two times while driving home for the holidays in a cross-country road trip from Washington to Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger and his dad were pulled over two times while driving home for the holidays in a cross-country road trip from Washington to Pennsylvania.

Shocking bodycam footage released last year showed a cop laughing and joking with the murder suspect just 15 days before his arrest at his parents' home, where knives, a handgun, and black face masks were seized by the FBI.

MORE ON:
Bryan Kohberger
Article continues below advertisement
university idaho quadruple murder suspect bryan kohberger obsessively vegan druggedjpg
Source: MONROE COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

One of Kohberger's two sisters even approached their dad to voice her suspicions.

Article continues below advertisement

Blum's sources revealed that one of Kohberger's two sisters even allegedly approached their dad to voice her suspicions about her brother's potential involvement in the murders.

"She goes to Michael and she says, 'Dad, we have a real problem. I'm starting to believe that Bryan could be involved in these killings,'" Blum said. "And what does Michael do? He can't confront it. He just turns around and walks away."

Article continues below advertisement
idaho murder home
Source: MEGA

The victims were found brutally stabbed to death at their home near the UI campus in Moscow.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Following his arrest, Kohberger was extradited to Idaho, where he pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek the death penalty.

Kohberger is being held in Latah County Jail and has been denied bond. Although a trial date has not yet been set, a judge has set a hearing for June 27 to discuss the schedule for the case.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.