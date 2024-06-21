Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Demi Moore

Demi Moore Tells Pals She and Joe Jonas 'Better off as Friends'

demi moore tells friends she and joe jonas better off as friends pp
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore isn't interested in a 'fling' with Joe Jonas.

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Pop hunk Joe Jonas is pursuing cougar Demi Moore, but sources revealed his chances of becoming her cub are slim to none, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The unlikely pair got tongues wagging when they were spotted getting cozy over lunch at the ritzy Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, last mnonth.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore tells friends she and joe jonas better off as friends
Source: MEGA

Joe and Demi were spotted having lunch at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France last month.

"Joe can't stop talking about how hot she is," a spy squealed to us. "He doesn't care that she's nearly 30 years older."

Demi — who famously married That '70s Show stud Ashton Kutcher when she was 42 and he was just 27-years-old — likes her men younger, and according to the snitch, the smitten Jonas brother is sure he'll get a shot too.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore tells friends she and joe jonas better off as friends
Source: MEGA

Sources revealed Joe 'doesn't care' that Demi is nearly three decades older than him.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's saying they really clicked and he's on this mission to convince her to give him a chance," the source confided. "He's been texting her nonstop and he's even saying she inspired him to write a song for her."

The 61-year-old screen siren is said to be "flattered" by the 34-year-old Sucker singer's attentions, but our insider insisted she's keeping him at arm's length.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's saying they're better off as friends because she's looking for something more long-term and serious, not just another fling with a younger man," the tipster dished. "She jokes she's been there, done that, and got the t-shirt."

Despite Demi's alleged hesitance, the musician — newly single after his divorce last year from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, 28, whom he shares one child with — isn't letting the Ghost beauty's rejection dim his crush, the insider insisted.

MORE ON:
Demi Moore
Article continues below advertisement
demi moore tells friends she and joe jonas better off as friends
Source: MEGA

Joe is said to be on a 'mission to convince her to give him a chance.'

Article continues below advertisement

"If anything, he's coming on stronger because he sees it as a challenge," the mole sniped. "Demi loves attention but she's just way out of his league."

The insider noted, "She'd eat him for breakfast."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Demi is certainly appears to be a hot commodity for Hollywood's newly-single men — and Joe isn't the first to beg her for a chance.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa was said to be barking up Demi's tree following his split from wife of four years Lisa Bonet, 56.

Momoa, 44, and Demi were spotted being flirty at a screening of the documentary Common Ground in Beverly Hills on January 18, about a week after Bonet filed for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore tells friends she and joe jonas better off as friends
Source: MEGA

While Demi is 'flattered' by Joe, sources said she believes they're 'better off as friends.'

Article continues below advertisement

"After they chatted, Jason snagged her number from a mutual friend, and he's been laying it on thick, telling her she's the most gorgeous woman he's ever seen," a source dished to the National Enquirer. "He's been texting her, saying he hopes she has a day as beautiful as she is."

While Demi was said to be "loving" Momoa's "cheesy" texts, the actress was content on making him sweat by "playing it cool."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.