Demi Moore Tells Pals She and Joe Jonas 'Better off as Friends'
Pop hunk Joe Jonas is pursuing cougar Demi Moore, but sources revealed his chances of becoming her cub are slim to none, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unlikely pair got tongues wagging when they were spotted getting cozy over lunch at the ritzy Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, last mnonth.
"Joe can't stop talking about how hot she is," a spy squealed to us. "He doesn't care that she's nearly 30 years older."
Demi — who famously married That '70s Show stud Ashton Kutcher when she was 42 and he was just 27-years-old — likes her men younger, and according to the snitch, the smitten Jonas brother is sure he'll get a shot too.
"He's saying they really clicked and he's on this mission to convince her to give him a chance," the source confided. "He's been texting her nonstop and he's even saying she inspired him to write a song for her."
The 61-year-old screen siren is said to be "flattered" by the 34-year-old Sucker singer's attentions, but our insider insisted she's keeping him at arm's length.
"She's saying they're better off as friends because she's looking for something more long-term and serious, not just another fling with a younger man," the tipster dished. "She jokes she's been there, done that, and got the t-shirt."
Despite Demi's alleged hesitance, the musician — newly single after his divorce last year from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, 28, whom he shares one child with — isn't letting the Ghost beauty's rejection dim his crush, the insider insisted.
"If anything, he's coming on stronger because he sees it as a challenge," the mole sniped. "Demi loves attention but she's just way out of his league."
The insider noted, "She'd eat him for breakfast."
Demi is certainly appears to be a hot commodity for Hollywood's newly-single men — and Joe isn't the first to beg her for a chance.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa was said to be barking up Demi's tree following his split from wife of four years Lisa Bonet, 56.
Momoa, 44, and Demi were spotted being flirty at a screening of the documentary Common Ground in Beverly Hills on January 18, about a week after Bonet filed for divorce.
"After they chatted, Jason snagged her number from a mutual friend, and he's been laying it on thick, telling her she's the most gorgeous woman he's ever seen," a source dished to the National Enquirer. "He's been texting her, saying he hopes she has a day as beautiful as she is."
While Demi was said to be "loving" Momoa's "cheesy" texts, the actress was content on making him sweat by "playing it cool."