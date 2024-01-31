Jason Momoa Allegedly 'Begging' Demi Moore for a Date Less Than a Month After Divorce From Lisa Bonet: Report
Aquaman star Jason Momoa reportedly looks ready to take the plunge with Demi Moore after the two rubbed elbows at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Momoa, 44, recently finalized his divorce from Lisa Bonet, 56, in early January after four years of marriage. The former couple previously dated for 12 years.
According to a sensational report, Moore, 61, is said to be basking in the attention of 44-year-old, but making the recently divorced hunk sweat!
Moore and Momoa got tongues wagging when they were spotted flirting at a screening of the documentary Common Ground in Beverly Hills on January 18, about a week after the actor and his ex-wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles.
"After they chatted, Jason snagged her number from a mutual friend, and he's been laying it on thick, telling her she's the most gorgeous woman he's ever seen," an insider told the National Enquirer. "He's been texting her, saying he hopes she has a day as beautiful as she is."
The source added, "It's super cheesy, but Demi's loving it."
The actor is apparently trying hard to move the conversation from text message to real life.
"He's been begging her for a date and even calling pals who know her, asking them to put in a good word for him," the source said.
Momoa has already shown a love for older women, his ex-wife is 56 years old. Moore has also proven her cougar ways, famously marrying Ashton Kutcher when she was 40 years old and he was just 25 years old.
"The idea of hooking up with Demi is a huge fantasy for Jason," a source told the outlet. "He thinks they would make a great match and says Demi could teach him a lot."
"And Demi thinks Jason's a hunk," the source continued. "So far, she's playing it very cool, but if he keeps this up it's only a matter of time before she'll crack!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Moore and Momoa's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Momoa's friends were said to be concerned for his wellbeing in the wake of his divorce and dismal box office turnout for Aquaman 2.
Momoa recently joked, "Bro, I don't even have a home right now" and confessed he was living "on the road" after getting the boot from his martial homestead.
Meanwhile, Moore has been dealing with her own set of personal difficulties as she lends support to her adult children after their father, ex-husband Bruce Willis, battles a life-altering frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.