Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa Allegedly 'Begging' Demi Moore for a Date Less Than a Month After Divorce From Lisa Bonet: Report

jason momoa begging demi moore for date pp
Source: MEGA

Jason Momoa is reportedly chasing after Demi Moore's affections.

By:

Jan. 31 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Aquaman star Jason Momoa reportedly looks ready to take the plunge with Demi Moore after the two rubbed elbows at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Momoa, 44, recently finalized his divorce from Lisa Bonet, 56, in early January after four years of marriage. The former couple previously dated for 12 years.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa bonet files divorce jason momoa two years split
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Moore is playing hard to get with Momoa.

According to a sensational report, Moore, 61, is said to be basking in the attention of 44-year-old, but making the recently divorced hunk sweat!

Moore and Momoa got tongues wagging when they were spotted flirting at a screening of the documentary Common Ground in Beverly Hills on January 18, about a week after the actor and his ex-wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Momoa has been sweet talking the actress with 'cheesy' pickup lines but she's 'loving it.'

"After they chatted, Jason snagged her number from a mutual friend, and he's been laying it on thick, telling her she's the most gorgeous woman he's ever seen," an insider told the National Enquirer. "He's been texting her, saying he hopes she has a day as beautiful as she is."

The source added, "It's super cheesy, but Demi's loving it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
demi moore
Source: MEGA

Momoa is reportedly 'begging' Moore for a date and has even tried to put in a good word with mutual friends.

MORE ON:
Jason Momoa

The actor is apparently trying hard to move the conversation from text message to real life.

"He's been begging her for a date and even calling pals who know her, asking them to put in a good word for him," the source said.

Momoa has already shown a love for older women, his ex-wife is 56 years old. Moore has also proven her cougar ways, famously marrying Ashton Kutcher when she was 40 years old and he was just 25 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
ashtonkutcher demi moore
Source: MEGA

Moore famously solidified her cougar status when she married 25-year-old Ashton Kutcher when she was 40.

"The idea of hooking up with Demi is a huge fantasy for Jason," a source told the outlet. "He thinks they would make a great match and says Demi could teach him a lot."

"And Demi thinks Jason's a hunk," the source continued. "So far, she's playing it very cool, but if he keeps this up it's only a matter of time before she'll crack!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Moore and Momoa's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Momoa's friends were said to be concerned for his wellbeing in the wake of his divorce and dismal box office turnout for Aquaman 2.

Momoa recently joked, "Bro, I don't even have a home right now" and confessed he was living "on the road" after getting the boot from his martial homestead.

Meanwhile, Moore has been dealing with her own set of personal difficulties as she lends support to her adult children after their father, ex-husband Bruce Willis, battles a life-altering frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.