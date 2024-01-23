Jason Momoa's Friends Concerned for His Well-being After Divorce and 'Aquaman' Box Office Bust: Report
Actor Jason Momoa reportedly has friends terrified for his well-being after his divorce became official and his big-budget Aquaman sequel tanked at the box office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, concerns spiked following allegations about the actor's benders — and his own recent claims about being homeless.
"Those who know and care for Jason are concerned," a source told the National Enquirer.
Insiders claimed Jason is still at loose ends despite breaking up with now ex-wife Lisa Bonet two years ago after four years of marriage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The hulking Hawaiian, 44, recently confessed he's been living "on the road" since getting the boot from his marital homestead.
While Momoa previously joked, "Bro, I don't even have a home right now," his inner circle is allegedly not laughing.
The astounding revelation — and claims that his friends are growing concerned — comes mere months after shocking allegations emerged in psychiatrist session notes from Amber Heard's therapist.
During the sessions with Heard, who co-starred alongside Momoa in Aquaman, her therapist noted that the 6-foot-4 actor was repeatedly late for the film's 2021 shoots and was allegedly drunk when he did arrive on set.
The notes were introduced into the record as part of the Aquaman 2 scarlet's defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp and were subsequently obtained by his obsessed fans.
"Jason loved Lisa so much despite their obvious differences and her loss hit him like a ton of bricks," a close pal told the outlet. "It's now a year later and he still hasn't settled down but is rootlessly wandering!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Momoa's reps for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Momoa and Bonet reached an agreement over custody and child support matters. Bonet officially filed for divorce on January 8, though she noted the couple's date of separation as October 7, 2020.
Bonet requested joint legal and physical custody of the ex-couple's two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. She additionally asked that both parties be cut off from spousal support.
Newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com explained that Momoa and Bonet exchanged all financial documents, including tax statements and bank records.
In addition to exchanging financial records, the filings noted the former spouses entered into a written agreement "regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."
The former couple asked the court to approve their agreement. They filed the documents and did not use divorce lawyers to settle the matter.