Jason Momoa Slammed By Locals After AppleTV+ Shuts Down Hawaiian Farmer's Market, Causes Loss Of Income

The manager of the farmer's market told TMZ that production will not compensate the market or vendors for the crucial loss of time to sell their goods.

"We have not been in conversation with them at all as they are leasing the property from the property managers just as we lease the property for the Saturday market," stated the manager.

"We were told about 6 weeks ago that the property manager was not allowing us to hold the market on the 3rd of December and about 3 weeks ago informed us that we would not be using the property for the 3rd or the 10th."

"We were not given a chance," the manager added.

"It hits us farmer's the worst because we now have no venue to sell eggs, for instance," the manager continued. "The chickens keep laying whether we have a market or not."