Jason Momoa Slammed By Locals After AppleTV+ Shuts Down Hawaiian Farmer's Market, Causes Loss Of Income
Actor Jason Momoa has come under fire by Hawaiian locals after the production of his new AppleTV+ series, Chief of War, shut down a local farmer's market. Residents are now concerned and distressed over the loss of crucial income from market sales, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Game of Thrones actor has indirectly been slammed by locals for the production move, which seize the location for filming in December.
The Kaimu Farmer's Market hosts 76 vendors and is only open on Saturdays, which leaves local farmers and residents who depend on the market a minimal window to make crucial income.
Due to the AppleTV+ series' production, the farmer's market will be closed for two consecutive weekends in December — a crunch time for many Americans who depend on income for the holiday season.
While it was the production's decision to film at that particular location, locals and farmers alike have taken to the market's Facebook page to express outrage at the Marvel actor.
"Thank Jason for taking away our livelihood during the busiest time of the year," read one distressed Facebook user's comment.
"That's a lot of lost income for Puna folks, especially so close to the holidays," another echoed.
The farmer's market vendors have sought compensation from production for their inevitable loss of income.
While vendors believe the series producers should compensate them for the loss of sales due to filming, the AppleTV+ series does not share the same view of their responsibility to the community as expressed in its statement.
The manager of the farmer's market told TMZ that production will not compensate the market or vendors for the crucial loss of time to sell their goods.
"We have not been in conversation with them at all as they are leasing the property from the property managers just as we lease the property for the Saturday market," stated the manager.
"We were told about 6 weeks ago that the property manager was not allowing us to hold the market on the 3rd of December and about 3 weeks ago informed us that we would not be using the property for the 3rd or the 10th."
"We were not given a chance," the manager added.
"It hits us farmer's the worst because we now have no venue to sell eggs, for instance," the manager continued. "The chickens keep laying whether we have a market or not."