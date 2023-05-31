Vin Diesel Upset With Jason Momoa’s ‘Overacting’ in 'Fast X,' Blaming Co-star for Bad Reviews: Sources
Vin Diesel is blaming his new co-star Jason Momoa’s performance in the new Fast & Furious for causing the film to be trashed by critics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fast X, made for a whopping $340 million was released by Universal on May 19 to horrific reviews, who branded the film “convoluted,” “congested” and “predictably ridiculous.”
Sources revealed desperate Diesel — who also produced the film and famously feuded for years with another heavyweight co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — is unwilling to accept that he might have played a role in the poor reviews and is throwing Momoa under the bus — even though Jason is one of a few aspects of the film that critics praised!
“Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself,” said a source.
Insiders said the strongman has been telling friends Jason’s “overacting” and “scene-stealing” undermined his movie, which drew a wimpy 57 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes but still opened to a strong box office.
Vin has reportedly already put the evil eye on his new co-star, who joined the franchise at an estimated $5 million salary to play flamboyant villain Dante. Sources said Jason has become aware of Vin’s badmouthing.
“Jason knows he’s the flavor of the moment and Vin’s jealous of him,” said a source. “But he doesn’t appreciate Vin trying to poison the public against him. This has the potential to be Hollywood’s next biggest feud.”
As we previously reported, Vin was previously in a nasty battle with The Rock after the two bumped heads on set.
Earlier this month, it was announced that The Rock would be returning to the franchise for a cameo after taking years off to pursue other projects.
Sources said Jason makes a “convenient target” for Vin, given the size of the Game of Thrones star’s paychecks. “People shouldn’t be fooled,” said a source. “Fast X was Vin’s baby and he should go down with the ship!”