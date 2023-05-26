'Fast & Furious' Star Vin Diesel Relying on Shapewear to 'Look His Best' After Weight Gain
Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel's role in the franchise is far from over as new spinoffs are already in the works, including a female-led installment and RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that he wants to look his best while portraying the fearless Dominic Toretto.
"He's not as buff as he used to be, so he wears tummy-controlling shapewear and shoulder pads in public," one insider claimed. "He's extremely macho but also self-conscious — especially as his waistline has grown a few inches."
The source claimed Diesel, who has a massive $225 million net worth, often works out and is still fit, but wants to feel just as great.
The stretchy shapewear reportedly helps trim his torso, improve his posture, and make his bulging biceps appear even bigger. "They give his confidence an extra boost and make him feel fantastic," claimed the source. "He has to compete with a lot of buff stars in this movie, so the extra effort goes a long way."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Diesel for comment.
Earlier this month, the franchise's tenth film, Fast X, premiered in Rome, Italy. Diesel looked suave in a monochromatic black suit and posed for a photo with late costar Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, who previously confirmed she would be making a cameo.
When asked by Fandango about the saga's future, Diesel said that fans can anticipate more action-packed films that will undoubtedly keep them on the edge of their seats.
"It's a really good question," the blockbuster star shared. "As filmmakers, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much. I can say this. Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this, part one, they said, 'Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'"
"It's three acts in any story," costar Michelle Rodriguez teased while interviewing alongside Diesel on the red carpet.