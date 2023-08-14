Sinéad O’Connor Was in Talks for Biopic About Her Life Just Weeks Before Tragic Death — Eyed Demi Moore for Lead Role
Sinéad O’Connor was reportedly in talks to help produce a biopic based on her life just weeks before the singer’s tragic passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development, after O’Connor passed away on July 26 at her home in Herne Hill, London, sources revealed that the late singer-songwriter was in talks to create a biopic based on her 2021 autobiography, Rememberings.
Also surprising are reports that O’Connor was eyeing Demi Moore to star in the lead role, as well as Irish actresses Saoirse Ronan and Niamh Algar.
“Sinéad was keen to explore making her memoir into her film and she had a raft of ideas about how it would look on screen,” a source familiar with the project told the Sun on Sunday.
"She had a huge amount of respect for Demi and thought Niamh was a real rising star after she saw her in her TV series The Virtues,” the source continued. “Sinéad, too, thought Saoirse was fierce and loved her from her film Brooklyn in 2015 when she played an Irish migrant.”
The insider indicated that O’Connor was looking to cast three different actresses to portray her during three parts of her life as “a satirical reference to the Catholic Church.”
O’Connor also reportedly gave “real thought” to the biopic and was “keen” on helping produce the screenplay and script.
“Her early ideas for the film saw her leaning towards a triptych-style film, featuring three different actresses which would fit with a satirical reference to the Catholic Church’s father, son, and Holy Ghost,” the insider explained.
“It was clear Sinead had given real thought to the biopic and seemed keen to get involved in the script.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, O’Connor ultimately passed away at 56 shortly after talks concerning the potential biopic started.
According to police, the Irish music legend was found unresponsive at her London home on the morning of July 26. She was declared dead shortly after.
"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” London police said in a statement at the time.
"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement continued. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”
O’Connor’s family ultimately confirmed the singer’s death in a statement to The Irish Times that Wednesday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they wrote. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
O’Connor was buried in Bray, Ireland, on August 8.