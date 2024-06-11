'Egotistical Jerk!': Joe Jonas' Ex Sophie Turner 'Gleeful' as His Rebound Romance with Stormi Bree Hits the Skids
Joe Jonas may have ignited romance rumors with actress Laila Abdallah in Greece over the weekend, but insiders close to the star's ex Sophie Turner said she was not surprised to see his recent connection with model Stormi Bree fizzle out.
The Game of Thrones actress is claimed to be "gleeful" that Bree may have gotten a glimpse into her own struggles with the crooner, according to a sensational report.
Just last week, news broke that Jonas and Bree split following a short-lived relationship.
The singer and model were first linked in January 2024 when they were seen in Aspen, Colorado, and fueled rumors when the two were seemingly spending time together at Sydney Harbor in Australia the following month. It's unclear what led the duo to part ways.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Sept. 2023, four years after they tied the knot in a surprise wedding held in Las Vegas.
"Sophie always thought his relationship with Stormi was just a petty attempt to compete with her since it conveniently happened right after she got together with Peregrine," a source close to the Joan actress spilled to the National Enquirer.
A rep for Jonas previously told RadarOnline.com that claims of him being "livid" over her connection with British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson were "completely not true."
Tipsters in the new report, however, claimed that she thinks her Jonas Brothers ex can be an "egotistical jerk" at times and has "no business being in a serious relationship until he's worked on his own issues."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Turner and Jonas for comment.
On Sunday, Jonas fueled romance rumors again when he was spotted getting cozy with Abdallah as they spent some time by the ocean.
The two soaked up the sunny weather, taking a dip in the water before chatting on their breach chairs and being caught in a sweet embrace.
Jonas' rumored new leading lady has also been married before. She was wed to Iranian actor Abdallah Abass from Dec. 2017 to Feb. 2018, according to the Daily Mail.
The Cake by the Ocean singer exchanged vows with Turner in May 2019, and the couple welcomed two kids: daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, before calling it quits last year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
More recently, RadarOnline.com learned that the exes reactivated their divorce proceedings in March after they were unable to settle on child custody and property post-split.