A judge halted the sale after Keough's filing following a foreclosure notice which expressed their plan to sell the property to the "highest and best bidder for cash."

"I am the one who creates trouble," the scammer began one of two emails fired off to the New York Times, which questioned their legitimacy, on Friday.

He claimed to be the mastermind of a network that preyed on dead people, the elderly, and unsuspecting Americans. "We figure out how to steal. That's what we do," the scammer posing as Naussany spilled. "I had fun figuring this one out and it didn't succeed very well."