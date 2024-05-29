All Shook Up: Nigerian 'Scam' Ringleader Comes Forward as Mastermind of Presley Graceland Foreclosure Sale
A confessed "Nigerian scammer" claimed to be responsible for the foiled plot to sell Graceland out from under the family of the late Elvis Presley, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking turn of events, a person claiming to be based in the country with a Naussany-associated email address reached out to take credit for the scheme and revealed the King of Rock's granddaughter, Riley Keough, outsmarted him when she who applied for an injunction to block the auction.
A judge halted the sale after Keough's filing following a foreclosure notice which expressed their plan to sell the property to the "highest and best bidder for cash."
"I am the one who creates trouble," the scammer began one of two emails fired off to the New York Times, which questioned their legitimacy, on Friday.
He claimed to be the mastermind of a network that preyed on dead people, the elderly, and unsuspecting Americans. "We figure out how to steal. That's what we do," the scammer posing as Naussany spilled. "I had fun figuring this one out and it didn't succeed very well."
RadarOnline.com reported on Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC's claim to the property, alleging they loaned a whopping $3.8 million to the late Lisa Marie Presley and that she had offered Graceland as collateral before her death in Jan. 2023.
Keough, who is Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, was quick to claim the documents were a fraud, and that her mother's signature on them was forged.
Furthermore, she believed the company itself was a "false entity" set up with ill intentions.
- 'Had a Feeling': The Moment Lisa Marie Presley Found Dad Elvis' Lifeless Body on Bathroom Floor in Graceland
- 10 Celebrities Who Were Reportedly Visited by Famous Ghosts: From Alan Hamel to Wayne Newton
- Hound Dog: TN Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Graceland Auction Fraud After FBI Steps in
The one-page fax with a Naussany signature that was received by the court included the email gregoryenaussanyniplflorida@hotmail.com, which the scammer replied from.
"Yo client don't have nothing to worries ... win fir her," they wrote in the bizarre emails. "She beat me at my own game."
Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the ordeal said this legal matter won't be over yet as Graceland officials, along with people from Keough's camp, were reportedly in touch with the FBI. It has been claimed the bureau is "interested" in conducting a criminal probe.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A source told The New York Post that Keough is "traumatized" over recent events and is glad to have taken action since "never thought that a historic piece of property could even be considered to go into the hands of any random stranger."