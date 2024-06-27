Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Courtney Clenney
Exclusive Details

Protected Under Attorney-Client Privilege: Judge Sides With OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Over Evidence, Will Not Include Messages From Mom's iCloud in Murder Trial

Judge Sides With OnlyFans' Courtney Clenney Over Evidence in Murder Trial
Source: MEGA

A Miami-Dade judge ruled in her defense team's favor pertaining to evidence found on Deborah Clenney's iCloud account.

By:

Jun. 27 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's parents slammed prosecutors handling the jailed 27-year-old's murder case after a Miami judge ruled in her defense team's favor and decided to rule out a key piece of evidence.

RadarOnline.com has been following the case as Clenney is charged with second-degree murder after fatally stabbing her cryptocurrency trader boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, in April 2022 at the couple's luxury Miami apartment.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney clenney lawyer unethical charges onlyfans model parents
Source: MEGA

"All of that taints their prosecution. They targeted our clients Kim and Deborah, for no reason," said lawyer Jude Faccidomo, who represents the Clenneys.

She claimed it was an act of self defense during a dispute while Obumseli's family argued otherwise, alleging that he is a victim who was caught up in a toxic relationship.

In a shocking turn of events, her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were taken in custody this February for allegedly stealing Obumseli's computer and breaking in for access but were later released.

Prosecutors claimed the family's messages with the attorneys involved them trying to guess the password for Obumseli's laptop.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney clenney lawyer unethical charges onlyfans model parents
Source: MEGA

Clenney was charged with second-degree murder charge for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Cruz has since ruled that those conversations will not be used in Clenney's murder trial, as they were protected under attorney-client privilege.

"This privilege was violated, albeit perhaps unknowingly, when the communication was read by prosecutors in this case," Judge Cruz declared. "The proper remedy for this breach of privilege is exclusion of the communication from use in this case as evidence."

Kim and Deborah's attorney Jude Faccidomo addressed the decision in a statement.

"It's a bedrock principle of privacy the state should never have breached. They entered the defense camp. All of that taints their prosecution. They targeted our clients Kim and Deborah, for no reason."

Article continues below advertisement
onlyfans model courtney clenney parents arrested evidence tampering
Source: MEGA

"This privilege was violated, albeit perhaps unknowingly, when the communication was read by prosecutors in this case," Judge Cruz declared.

MORE ON:
Courtney Clenney
Article continues below advertisement

Deborah has stood by her daughter and insisted that Clenney, formerly known for using the name Courtney Tailor on Instagram and OnlyFans, could have been a victim herself. Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, claimed that Obumseli was regularly abusive.

"Even if this hadn't happened, it would be her funeral we were talking about," Deborah previously said of her daughter's case.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on the evidence that prosecutors plan to introduce during the trial, including videos, photos, text messages, screenshots, and bank records they will use.

Article continues below advertisement
courtney clenney murder case prosecutors mad tmz docuseries trial
Source: MEGA

It's unclear whether or not the state will now drop the single charge of illegally accessing Obumseli's computer against Clenney and her parents.

Article continues below advertisement

An amended discovery exhibit obtained by this outlet mentioned 10 videos, some of which depict her alleged "outbursts" toward Obumseli in 2022.

Furthermore, prosecutors plan to introduce 131 photographs they believe will show the tumultuous side of the couple's relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the evidence includes a fire rescue report, death certificate, and hospital records plus her OnlyFans business records.

The exhibit list also mentioned police reports in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.