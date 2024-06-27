Judge Sides With OnlyFans' Courtney Clenney Over Evidence in Murder Trial

Protected Under Attorney-Client Privilege: Judge Sides With OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Over Evidence, Will Not Include Messages From Mom's iCloud in Murder Trial
Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's parents slammed prosecutors handling the jailed 27-year-old's murder case after a Miami judge ruled in her defense team's favor and decided to rule out a key piece of evidence.
RadarOnline.com has been following the case as Clenney is charged with second-degree murder after fatally stabbing her cryptocurrency trader boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, in April 2022 at the couple's luxury Miami apartment.
She claimed it was an act of self defense during a dispute while Obumseli's family argued otherwise, alleging that he is a victim who was caught up in a toxic relationship.
In a shocking turn of events, her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were taken in custody this February for allegedly stealing Obumseli's computer and breaking in for access but were later released.
Prosecutors claimed the family's messages with the attorneys involved them trying to guess the password for Obumseli's laptop.
Judge Cruz has since ruled that those conversations will not be used in Clenney's murder trial, as they were protected under attorney-client privilege.
"This privilege was violated, albeit perhaps unknowingly, when the communication was read by prosecutors in this case," Judge Cruz declared. "The proper remedy for this breach of privilege is exclusion of the communication from use in this case as evidence."
Kim and Deborah's attorney Jude Faccidomo addressed the decision in a statement.
"It's a bedrock principle of privacy the state should never have breached. They entered the defense camp. All of that taints their prosecution. They targeted our clients Kim and Deborah, for no reason."
Deborah has stood by her daughter and insisted that Clenney, formerly known for using the name Courtney Tailor on Instagram and OnlyFans, could have been a victim herself. Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, claimed that Obumseli was regularly abusive.
"Even if this hadn't happened, it would be her funeral we were talking about," Deborah previously said of her daughter's case.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on the evidence that prosecutors plan to introduce during the trial, including videos, photos, text messages, screenshots, and bank records they will use.
An amended discovery exhibit obtained by this outlet mentioned 10 videos, some of which depict her alleged "outbursts" toward Obumseli in 2022.
Furthermore, prosecutors plan to introduce 131 photographs they believe will show the tumultuous side of the couple's relationship.
Some of the evidence includes a fire rescue report, death certificate, and hospital records plus her OnlyFans business records.
The exhibit list also mentioned police reports in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.