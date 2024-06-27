Judge Sides With OnlyFans' Courtney Clenney Over Evidence in Murder Trial

Judge Cruz has since ruled that those conversations will not be used in Clenney's murder trial, as they were protected under attorney-client privilege.

"This privilege was violated, albeit perhaps unknowingly, when the communication was read by prosecutors in this case," Judge Cruz declared. "The proper remedy for this breach of privilege is exclusion of the communication from use in this case as evidence."

Kim and Deborah's attorney Jude Faccidomo addressed the decision in a statement.

"It's a bedrock principle of privacy the state should never have breached. They entered the defense camp. All of that taints their prosecution. They targeted our clients Kim and Deborah, for no reason."