'Completely Inappropriate': Courtney Clenney's Lawyer Slams 'Unethical' Charges Against OnlyFans Model's Parents

Courtney Clenney’s lawyer recently blasted the charges filed against the embattled OnlyFans model’s parents in connection to the stabbing death of Christian Obumseli, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Kim and Deborah Clenney were both arrested and charged with one count of unauthorized access to a computer back in January, Courtney’s lawyer spoke out to call the charges “unethical” and “completely inappropriate.”