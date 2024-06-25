Caught on Camera: Miranda Lambert's Retired Officer Husband Spotted Getting Touchy-Feely With Women at His Wife's Nashville Bar
Brendan McLoughlin, the retired police officer husband of country singer Miranda Lambert, was caught on camera in a series of touchy-feely exchanges with women at his wife's bar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A bystander posted a video to TikTok on Monday showing McLoughlin's seemingly flirtatious romp around the crowd at Casa Rosa, a Nashville bar owned by his wife, 40.
The former cop, 31, could be seen in a steamy embrace with one woman before the video cut to the same pair dancing somewhat provocatively in the crowd. It then showed McLoughlin hugging a different woman, who grabbed his face as they appeared to have an intimate chat.
The clips were overlaid with text reading, "Miranda Lambert, come get your man," and the caption said, "Oh my, good lord."
The user also squashed skepticism that McLoughlin was not the man in the clip, replying to a doubtful commenter with a clear photo of him smiling at the venue. A subsequent video posted by the same person, from a different angle, aimed to dismiss another commenter's notion that Lambert was by her husband's side during the ordeal.
"Miranda is NOWHERE in sight here," one person wrote in response to the second post, and more than 100 people agreed by liking the comment.
Neither Lambert nor McLoughlin have spoken out about the suggestive video, and we reached out to the singer's rep for comment.
The couple met in November 2018 when McLoughlin worked security at Lambert's Good Morning America concert, and after dating for less than three months, they tied the knot in January 2019. They kept the wedding a secret until May 2019, when Lambert made the marriage announcement on Instagram.
"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full," the Tin Man singer wrote alongside photos from the outdoor ceremony, "Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As this outlet reported, McLoughlin officially retired from the New York Police Department to work on Lambert's security team in February 2020 after taking a months-long leave of absence. He has a son, Landon, from a previous relationship.
Before her whirlwind romance with McLoughlin, Lambert ended her troubled marriage to Blake Shelton, announcing their split in July 2015.
The country music couple released hit songs together and delighted fans with their on-stage chemistry, however, trouble was brewing behind the scenes. As their schedules filled up and their lives became increasingly career-focused, the couple drifted apart, and a cheating scandal ultimately led to the relationship's demise.