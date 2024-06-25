Brendan McLoughlin, the retired police officer husband of country singer Miranda Lambert, was caught on camera in a series of touchy-feely exchanges with women at his wife's bar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A bystander posted a video to TikTok on Monday showing McLoughlin's seemingly flirtatious romp around the crowd at Casa Rosa, a Nashville bar owned by his wife, 40.

The former cop, 31, could be seen in a steamy embrace with one woman before the video cut to the same pair dancing somewhat provocatively in the crowd. It then showed McLoughlin hugging a different woman, who grabbed his face as they appeared to have an intimate chat.