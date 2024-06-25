Alex Jones Insists 'InfoWars is Hard to Kill' After Court-Appointed Bankruptcy Trustee Moves to Shut Down Media Empire to Pay Sandy Hook Families
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones pushed back as his Infowars media empire is set to be shut down to cover the $1.5 billion he owes to Sandy Hook families, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jones, 50, said Infowars is "hard to kill" on Monday, June 24, as he learned the appointed bankruptcy trustee in his case is preparing to pay the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.
Sandy Hook families won nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgements against Jones, who spread vicious conspiracy theories falsely claiming the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax.
Jones addressed reports on the looming liquidation of his assets in a video post on X.
"Everything you've been told by corporate media is a lie," Jones told his followers. "What you're seeing in the news is not accurate and I'll just leave it at that."
The conspiracy theorist added that the legal back and forth was "not a fun process" and branded his perceived enemies "desperate" for the judgment money.
- Alex Jones Enjoys Hawaiian Getaway With His Wife Despite Owing Millions in Unpaid Debt to Sandy Hook Families
- Alex Jones Claims President Joe Biden 'Doesn't Know Who He Is' During Shocking Tucker Carlson Interview
- Alex Jones Blows Through Millions Despite Being Ordered to Pay Nearly $1.5 Billion to the Families of Sandy Hook Victims
Jones insisted his fans would discover the truth soon and vowed to "make lemons out of lemonade."
Jones' video statement comes after an emergency motion was filed on Sunday in Houston, Texas, by trustee Christopher Murray, who was appointed by a federal judge to oversee the assets in the conspiracy theorist's bankruptcy case.
For the first time publicly, Murray outlined his intent to "conduct an orderly wind-down" of the InfoWars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, operations and "liquidate its inventory."
While Murray gave notice of his plans to liquidate InfoWars' parent company's "inventory," he did not give a timeline.
The trustee additionally asked U.S. bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez to put a hold on Sandy Hook families' efforts to collect the judgment from Jones, which he claimed would interfere with his efforts to shut down the parent company, which a bulk of the profits benefitting the families.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Jones' video message on Monday was not the first time he's presented a defiant front to followers regarding the future of InfoWars. Since the judgement — and his subsequent bankruptcy filing — Jones has claimed on various broadcasts and interviews that he expects the site to operate for several months before it shudders due to his filing.
Jones has additionally vowed to continue with his broadcasts as normal — and has floated the idea of InfoWars being bought out so that he can retain his employees and programming.