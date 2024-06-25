Your tip
Alex Jones Insists 'InfoWars is Hard to Kill' After Court-Appointed Bankruptcy Trustee Moves to Shut Down Media Empire to Pay Sandy Hook Families

alex jones joe biden attack dog wander white house naked tucker carlson
Source: MEGA

Alex Jones took up arms against reports of the bankruptcy trustee's intent to shut down InfoWars.

Jun. 25 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones pushed back as his Infowars media empire is set to be shut down to cover the $1.5 billion he owes to Sandy Hook families, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jones, 50, said Infowars is "hard to kill" on Monday, June 24, as he learned the appointed bankruptcy trustee in his case is preparing to pay the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

alex jones joe biden attack dog wander white house naked tucker carlson
Source: MEGA

Alex Jones still owes the families of Sandy Hook victims almost $1.5 billion.

Sandy Hook families won nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgements against Jones, who spread vicious conspiracy theories falsely claiming the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax.

Jones addressed reports on the looming liquidation of his assets in a video post on X.

alex jones pp
Source: MEGA

Jones claimed 'news' on InfoWars' parent company's liquidation was 'not accurate.'

"Everything you've been told by corporate media is a lie," Jones told his followers. "What you're seeing in the news is not accurate and I'll just leave it at that."

The conspiracy theorist added that the legal back and forth was "not a fun process" and branded his perceived enemies "desperate" for the judgment money.

infowars alex jones ex wife leaked rant steven crowder
Source: MEGA

Jones vowed to 'make lemons out of lemonade.'

Alex Jones
Jones insisted his fans would discover the truth soon and vowed to "make lemons out of lemonade."

Jones' video statement comes after an emergency motion was filed on Sunday in Houston, Texas, by trustee Christopher Murray, who was appointed by a federal judge to oversee the assets in the conspiracy theorist's bankruptcy case.

alex jones pp
Source: MEGA

A court-appointed bankruptcy trustee signaled on Sunday that he intends to 'liquidate' InfoWars' parent company's 'inventory.'

For the first time publicly, Murray outlined his intent to "conduct an orderly wind-down" of the InfoWars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, operations and "liquidate its inventory."

While Murray gave notice of his plans to liquidate InfoWars' parent company's "inventory," he did not give a timeline.

The trustee additionally asked U.S. bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez to put a hold on Sandy Hook families' efforts to collect the judgment from Jones, which he claimed would interfere with his efforts to shut down the parent company, which a bulk of the profits benefitting the families.

Jones' video message on Monday was not the first time he's presented a defiant front to followers regarding the future of InfoWars. Since the judgement — and his subsequent bankruptcy filing — Jones has claimed on various broadcasts and interviews that he expects the site to operate for several months before it shudders due to his filing.

Jones has additionally vowed to continue with his broadcasts as normal — and has floated the idea of InfoWars being bought out so that he can retain his employees and programming.

