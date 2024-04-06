Alex Jones Enjoys Hawaiian Getaway With His Wife Despite Owing Millions in Unpaid Debt to Sandy Hook Families
Controversial podcaster Alex Jones has been spotted enjoying a luxurious vacation with his wife, Erika, in Hawaii despite filing for bankruptcy and still owing millions to the families of the Sandy Hook victims.
In photos obtained by TMZ, Jones opted for a casual vacation wardrobe, donning t-shirts and shorts as he lounged by the hotel pool and frequented the bar area.
While attempting to maintain a low profile, Jones was reportedly recognized by at least one individual who approached him to offer praise for his work. However, the juxtaposition of Jones' carefree vacation and his significant financial obligations to the Sandy Hook families has stirred unease among many others.
According to a 2022 poll conducted by The Economist and YouGov, only 9% of Americans believe Jones can be trusted. But just 67% of those surveyed could say with certainty that they thought the statement “Mass shootings have been faked by groups trying to promote stricter gun control laws” was “definitely or probably false.”
An additional 18% thought the statement was "definitely or probably true,” and 15% were “not sure.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones has allegedly been indulging in lavish spending, depleting his funds in just a few short months.
The legal battle began when Jones was ordered by a judge to pay $965 million in compensatory damages to the victims of the 2012 shooting, whom he had falsely accused of being crisis actors.
Additionally, he was hit with an additional $473 million in punitive damages. However, his bankruptcy filing has made it difficult for the victims to collect the funds owed to them.
Jones has been reportedly splurging on extravagant assets, including four cars valued at $219,690 and two boats worth $114,300.
In addition, he still lists his $2.6 million Austin, Texas, home as an asset despite transferring the deed to his wife in February. He also owns a $1.7 million lake house property located 20 miles away, a $2.1 million ranch property, and a $505k rental property, according to documents submitted to Houston’s bankruptcy court.
It is reported that Jones has also spent $2,816 on Apple, Netflix, and Hulu subscriptions. As of July 31, he had nearly $800k in his bank account, but since filing for bankruptcy, he has spent a staggering total of $2,207,384, which includes legal and professional fees.
Jones reportedly earned over $1 million in salary from InfoWars and other sources. When he filed for bankruptcy in December, his assets were estimated to be worth between $1 million and $10 million, while his liabilities were listed as anywhere between $1 billion and $10 billion.