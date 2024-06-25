'It Was All Bulls---': Michael Jackson's Guitarist Breaks Silence on 'Very Dark' Allegations 15 YEARS After King of Pop's Shocking Death

Michael Jackson’s former longtime guitarist, Jennifer Batten, broke her silence on the “very dark” child sex abuse allegations against the late King of Pop on the 15th anniversary of his death this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come 15 years after Jackson suffered cardiac arrest and passed away on June 25, 2009, Batten – who played guitar for Jackson for more than one decade – discussed her time working with the superstar.