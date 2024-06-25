Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Michael Jackson

'It Was All Bulls---': Michael Jackson's Guitarist Breaks Silence on 'Very Dark' Allegations 15 YEARS After King of Pop's Shocking Death

michael jackson guitarist breaks silence allegations years death
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson’s former longtime guitarist, Jennifer Batten, broke her silence on the “very dark” child sex abuse allegations against the late King of Pop.

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Michael Jackson’s former longtime guitarist, Jennifer Batten, broke her silence on the “very dark” child sex abuse allegations against the late King of Pop on the 15th anniversary of his death this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come 15 years after Jackson suffered cardiac arrest and passed away on June 25, 2009, Batten – who played guitar for Jackson for more than one decade – discussed her time working with the superstar.

Article continues below advertisement
michael jackson guitarist breaks silence allegations years death
Source: MEGA

Jackson suffered cardiac arrest and passed away on June 25, 2009.

While Batten compared Jackson’s fame and fortune to a “prison,” she also discussed the series of child sex abuse allegations waged against the Beat It singer in the years before his sudden and shocking passing.

According to Batten, the allegations against Jackson in 1993 – and again in 2005 – were “bulls---.”

“I think it was all bulls---,” Batten, 66, told The Sun on Tuesday. “That was on the cover of every magazine for a long, long time.”

“It was all very dark and unfortunate,” she continued. “And ultimately Michael was proven innocent.”

Article continues below advertisement
michael jackson guitarist breaks silence allegations years death
Source: MEGA

According to Batten, the allegations against Jackson in 1993 – and again in 2005 – were “bulls---.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jackson was first accused of sexually abusing a child in 1993. He ultimately settled that civil lawsuit outside of court.

Flash forward to 2005, and the Thriller hitmaker was tried in criminal court in connection to similar child sex abuse allegations. He was ultimately acquitted after the FBI failed to find any evidence of criminal conduct.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Jackson became more reclusive after the four-month criminal trial in 2005, he later announced a 50-date residency in London in March 2009. He passed away less than three weeks before his eight-month London residency was scheduled to kick off.

Meanwhile, Batten also discussed Jackson’s struggle with fame during her interview with The Sun this week.

Article continues below advertisement
michael jackson guitarist breaks silence allegations years death
Source: MEGA

“I think people on the outside think that somebody that has that much fame must be happy,” Batten explained. “But it was a prison."

MORE ON:
Michael Jackson

According to the guitarist, Jackson’s fame was a “prison” because the Smooth Criminal singer “didn't have the freedom just to leave when he felt like it.”

“I think people on the outside think that somebody that has that much fame must be happy,” Batten explained. “But it was a prison because anytime he wanted to go out to a bookstore or a movie there had to be six security guards that had to arrange it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“He didn't have the freedom just to leave when he felt like it,” she continued. “It was 50-50 fame and pain. He was a creative tornado.”

Batten also recounted the day in June 2009 when she learned of Jackson’s death. She was driving in Los Angeles when she received a sudden phone call from a close friend.

Article continues below advertisement
michael jackson guitarist breaks silence allegations years death
Source: MEGA

Jackson passed away at his Holmby Hills home on June 25, 2009 after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs.

“At first I didn't believe it because I had heard many, many rumors over the years that weren't true,” Batten said. “But obviously, I found out it was true.”

“My first thought was extreme sadness for his children, because that's devastating,” she added, “especially when you're that young.”

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jackson passed away at his Holmby Hills home on June 25, 2009 after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given to him by his personal doctor, Conrad Murray.

Jackson was only 50 years old when he passed away and his death sent shockwaves around the world.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.