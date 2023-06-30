Michael Jackson's Doctor Opens Medical Facility 12 Years After Being Charged for Involuntary Manslaughter: 'I Had to Be Relentless'
Michael Jackson's former doctor has opened a new medical facility twelve years after being charged in relation to the pop icon's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While under the care of Dr. Conrad Murray, 70, Jackson died of cardiac arrest in 2009. Two years later, Murray was charged and convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
Over a decade since the King of Pop died, Jackson's controversial personal physician returned to the medical professional — and was unsurprisingly met with backlash.
While on trial for involuntary manslaughter, Murray's ethics were heavily scrutinized. Murray raked in $150,000 a month to care for the Billie Jean singer, which included treatment for insomnia. At trial, it was revealed that Murray treated Jackson's insomnia with a nightly propofol drip, an unstable anesthetic that carried fatal side effects.
After his conviction, Murray said he was viewed as "a threat" by his medical colleagues.
Murray spoke of his professional reputation at the opening of his new facility, the DCM Medical Institute, in El Socorro, San Juan, last month.
"When I came back to Trinidad, most of the colleagues whom I had trained felt that I was too much of a threat to be present, when all I was willing to do was to collaborate, further educate and instill care for more and more," Murray said, according to Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.
"So they decided to eventfully lock the doors when they saw the cases I was performing," the convicted physician continued. "It was tough. I dealt with the country locking its borders for two years but I did not give up. I felt that I had to be relentless."
While Murray's medical colleagues did not support his return to the profession, controversial Texas-based megachurch pastor Joel Osteen did. Osteen consecrated the medical institute in a video address, where he said the facility was a reflection of "the heart of Doctor Murray."
"Because of your efforts, T&T has become a centre not only for the treatment of heart diseases, vascular diseases but also a worldwide hub for medical treatment and preventative medicine," Osteen said in the video. "You have created a place where people from all over the world can come to be treated with compassion and expertise. That’s the heart of Doctor Murray."
Murray extended an invitation to Osteen to visit the facility "to celebrate not only with you in Trinidad but the entire Caribbean." Osteen famously caught backlash after Houston was decimated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
As local businesses stepped up to open their doors as temporary shelters for displaced residents, Osteen quietly kept his congregation locked and empty, despite Lakewood Church inhabiting the city's former basketball arena.