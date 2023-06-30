Michael Jackson's Doctor Opens Medical Facility 12 Years After Being Charged for Involuntary Manslaughter: 'I Had to Be Relentless'

Michael Jackson's former doctor has opened a new medical facility twelve years after being charged in relation to the pop icon's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While under the care of Dr. Conrad Murray, 70, Jackson died of cardiac arrest in 2009. Two years later, Murray was charged and convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Over a decade since the King of Pop died, Jackson's controversial personal physician returned to the medical professional — and was unsurprisingly met with backlash.