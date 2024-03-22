REVEALED: Michael Jackson's Mother Katherine Paid $55 Million From His Estate Since Pop Star's Death
The executors of Michael Jackson's estate claimed to be justified in asking the King of Pop's mother, Katherine, to pay for her own attorney fees as she appeals a nine-figure business deal they struck, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In new legal docs, the estate claims Katherine has been on the receiving end of a substantial amount of cash and other benefits since her son's death in 2009, claiming it tallies up to more than $55 million over the years.
According to the estate, most of that comes in a six-figure monthly allowance she is afforded which adds up to more than $160k per month. They argue that allowance plus other cash payments amount to $33 million of the $55 million total.
Katherine, meanwhile, is standing her ground as she moves forward with her appeal to fight the business deal the estate struck.
As we previously reported, the "Thriller" hitmaker's mother is opposed to the decision to sell half of MJ's music catalog to Sony because she feels confident her son would not have wanted it, while executors John Branca and John McClain have asked the court to approve the deal claiming Katherine previously objected to opportunities that turned out to be lucrative.
The estate said the deal would be beneficial to Jackson's kids Prince, Paris and Blanket.
Blanket was on his grandmother's side but had a change of heart after the judge agreed with the executors and approved the deal.
As for why he backed out at this point in time, his lawyer explained, "[Blanket] did not appeal the Court's ruling. It was apparent that the Court was acting within its discretionary powers to grant the Petition for Instructions. The chances of a reversal on appeal were quite slim and [Blanket] did not wish to incur further expense in pursuing an appeal."
Katherine has continued to prove that she won't be going down with a fight, filing an appeal that said the executors had no authority to sell off the asset, following which they argued it was well within their rights.
MJ's mom believes it is only fair that she is reimbursed for the $500k legal fees that are associated with the court battle, considering the time and effort wasted on a deal she doesn't support in the first place.