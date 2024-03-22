REVEALED: Michael Jackson's Mother Katherine Paid $55 Million From His Estate Since Pop Star's Death

According to the estate, most of that comes in a six-figure monthly allowance she is afforded which adds up to more than $160k per month. They argue that allowance plus other cash payments amount to $33 million of the $55 million total.

Katherine, meanwhile, is standing her ground as she moves forward with her appeal to fight the business deal the estate struck.

As we previously reported, the "Thriller" hitmaker's mother is opposed to the decision to sell half of MJ's music catalog to Sony because she feels confident her son would not have wanted it, while executors John Branca and John McClain have asked the court to approve the deal claiming Katherine previously objected to opportunities that turned out to be lucrative.