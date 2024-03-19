Michael Jackson’s Estate Executors Reveal Pop Star's Mom Katherine’s 7-Figure ‘Allowance’ as She Fights $600 Million Music Catalog Sale

The executors of Michael Jackson’s estate revealed they paid the late pop star’s mother over $1 million in “family allowance” during 12 months — as they continue to duke it out over the $600 million sale of half of MJ’s music catalog.

John Branca and John McClain, the executors, recently submitted a financial report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, that details the income and expenses from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.