Chris Brown's Bulge Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Toronto Concert: 'Bricked Up on Stage'
Chris Brown went viral after he took the stage in Toronto — not for his captivating performance, but rather the bulging imprint fans couldn't help but notice while he was suspended in the air.
Many social media users sounded off after one attendee posted a now-viral clip from CB's show, during which he had a harness hooked up around his waist and legs.
People were posting non-stop on X, formerly Twitter, about the singer's "bulge" during the show, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Next time put a warning sign," one quipped.
"This dancer got Chris Brown bricked up on stage," another wrote in response. "I can't date a celebrity my feelings would be hurt."
"I'm getting flashbacks," a third commented while a fourth noted his manhood was "front and center."
The clips of his eye-catching performance continue to make their rounds online while photos of his handsy meet-and-greets are also going viral. His adoring fans shell out $1,111 for the experience, and it's currently sold out in 36 cities.
The meet and greet package includes a face-to-face with Chris, early entry with raffles, games and light refreshments, as well as a hand-signed personalized 8x10 photo, a Breezy 11:11 Calendar, VIP laminate plus a tour gift, and two signed personal items. That price is separate from the concert ticket fee, according to his website.
Brown's cozy photo shoots have caused a stir before with one woman claiming it led to the end of her relationship.
- Chris Brown's Ex-Housekeeper Agrees to Postpone $70 Million Trial in Attempt to Reach Settlement
- 'I Just Want Peace': Karrueche Tran Doesn't 'Want Any Part' of Chris Brown and Quavo's Feud After Release of Diss Tracks
- Chris Brown's Alleged London Assault Victim Scores Small Victory in $16 Million Battle
In a video, she vented, "Literally, after my photo went viral, my boyfriend broke up with me about a week later after arguing because he felt Chris was too close to me."
The singer, however, has insisted it's all in good fun. "Unlike most of these lame a-- [artists] that won't make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible," Brown said about his meet and greets. "So ima go all out for my fans!!!!"
Brown has since made headlines again as he was recently spotted with the sister of Kanye West's wife Bianca, Angelina Censori, and her mom, Alexandra Censori.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Under the Influence hitmaker put his arm around Alexandra as the group posed for a quick snap in a sky box at a sporting event in photos shared on Instagram.