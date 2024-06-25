Princess Anne, 73, Suffering Memory Loss Over Horse-Related Head Injury, Likely to Miss Royal Duties for Weeks
Princess Anne, 73, will likely miss several weeks worth of royal duties as she's suffered memory loss due to a horse-related injury, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anne, who is King Charles III's only sister, was hospitalized after being injured by a horse on Sunday, June 23, during a stroll around her Gatcombe Park estate.
Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as her daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter Phillips, were all at the estate when the 73-year-old was injured.
On Monday, June 24, Anne spent her second night in the hospital. Testing revealed the 73-year-old suffered a concussion, resulting in memory loss, which is believed to be temporary.
Anne was forced to cancel all of her royal duties scheduled for this week, including a state visit and a trip to Canada.
"On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed," Anne's spokesperson said. "Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
Anna is expected to miss several weeks of royal duties as she recovers.
Charles' former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed the unexpected absence will likely have a "big impact on her."
"Anne could be out of royal duties for the next few days or even weeks," Harrold told the Post. "As one of the hardest-working members of the Royal family, it’s going to have a big impact on her."
Charles' former royal butler noted, "This incident will probably make Anne even more determined to ensure it doesn’t happen again."
"I know she will want to recover quickly so she can get back to her royal duties," Harrold continued. "She’s somebody who wants to get on with what she’s expected to do."
As Anne's husband was seen arriving to the hospital on Monday, he was asked how the princess was doing.
"She’s fine. Slow but sure," Timothy told reporters in a video shared to X.
Anne's husband was seen carrying a bag into the hospital, which he said contained snacks from home.
The beloved royal is known for her equestrian skills. In 1971, she won the Individual European Three-Day Event at Burghley and represented Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.