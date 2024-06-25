Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready for Release After Shocking Death at 49

Crazy Town frontman Shify Shellshock's family is one step closer to resting him in peace. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Butterfly singer's autopsy has been completed, and his body is ready to be released to his loved ones.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Tuesday, telling us that Shellshock's cause of death has been "deferred" pending toxicology reports. His body is ready to be transported to the funeral home of his family's choosing.