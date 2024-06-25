Crazy Town Singer Shifty Shellshock's Autopsy Complete, Body Ready for Release After Shocking Death at 49
Crazy Town frontman Shify Shellshock's family is one step closer to resting him in peace. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Butterfly singer's autopsy has been completed, and his body is ready to be released to his loved ones.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Tuesday, telling us that Shellshock's cause of death has been "deferred" pending toxicology reports. His body is ready to be transported to the funeral home of his family's choosing.
As this outlet reported, the singer, real name Seth Binzer, was found dead on Monday at his Los Angeles home. While Shellshock's cause of death is not known as toxicology reports usually take 8-10 weeks, he famously struggled with substance abuse.
His drug of choice was cocaine when he appeared on reality shows like Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House.
His past also included a scary health battle and brushes with the law. In 2012, Shellshock fell into a coma and was hospitalized but pulled through.
The singer was arrested in 2011 for outstanding warrants following a domestic incident with his girlfriend. Shellshock was busted just last year for driving under the influence in South Carolina.
Crazy Town was formed in 1999 with Shellshock and Bret "Epic" Mazur as vocalists. Rust Epique, Doug Miller, James Bradley Jr., Antonio Lorenzo Valli, and Adam Goldstein were also in the band.
Butterfly was their major hit, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000, where it stayed for two weeks. The song went number one in several countries.
The band’s debut album, The Gift of Game, was a success, selling more than 1.5 million copies when it was released in November 1999.
They weren't as lucky with their second album, Darkhorse. Shellshock and Mazur split in 2022 after it flopped. In 2009, they reunited and released a third album, The Brimstone Sluggers.
Mazur left Crazy Town for good in January 2017. Shellshock's last performance with the band was in 2023 during a tour with nu metal band Hed PE.
Shellshock was only 49 years old.
R.I.P.