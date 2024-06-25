Celine Dion Suffers 'Crisis' Seizure as it's Revealed She 'Barely Socializes,' Has Zero Interest to Date After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Celine Dion has chosen to prioritize her health and family over finding love as she exposes the most harrowing moments of her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in a heart-wrenching new documentary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The legendary French Canadian pop star, 56, bared all in I Am: Celine Dion, released Tuesday on Amazon Prime, and offered a raw and intimate look at her daily struggles with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder.

SPS causes muscle stiffness as well as uncontrollable and severe spasms that can break ribs and be immensely painful. Dion reportedly insisted that a scene capturing her suffering a 10-minute spasm be kept in the film to shed light on the realities of living with the chronic condition.