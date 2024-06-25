Celine Dion Suffers 'Crisis' Seizure as it's Revealed She 'Barely Socializes,' Has Zero Interest to Date After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Celine Dion has chosen to prioritize her health and family over finding love as she exposes the most harrowing moments of her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in a heart-wrenching new documentary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary French Canadian pop star, 56, bared all in I Am: Celine Dion, released Tuesday on Amazon Prime, and offered a raw and intimate look at her daily struggles with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder.
SPS causes muscle stiffness as well as uncontrollable and severe spasms that can break ribs and be immensely painful. Dion reportedly insisted that a scene capturing her suffering a 10-minute spasm be kept in the film to shed light on the realities of living with the chronic condition.
"Every time something like this happens it makes you feel so embarrassed and so, like, I don't how to express it, it's just... you know, like to not have control of yourself..." she shared in the doc.
The queen of power ballads has kept a low profile since she announced her diagnosis in late 2022. An insider told The U.S. Sun on Monday that in recent years, Dion has "barely socialized" outside her inner circle and has had no interest in dating.
"Family and health take up most of her time, followed by her comeback plans," the friend said. Dion’s sons, Rene-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, have been her main source of inspiration and support throughout her battle with the disease. She has vowed to be present for them, especially after the loss of her husband, Rene Angelil, to throat cancer in 2016.
Despite rumors of a romantic relationship with backup dancer Pepe Munoz, Dion's pal clarified that Muñoz is just a close friend and someone she leans on.
"She is happy being surrounded by her kids. René was her everything. Another man would need to be a Superman in her eyes to even stand a chance of a date," the friend added.
Dion’s battle with SPS has forced her to cancel all live performances since 2020. Yet, the My Heart Will Go On singer remains determined to make a recovery and return to the stage.
"I still see myself dance and sing. I always find plan B and plan C, you know. That’s me. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop," Dion said in her new film.
Dion continues to explore cutting-edge therapies and treatments to manage her symptoms like the unpredictable spasms and her heightened sensitivity to sound and touch.
"The challenging aspect of her plight is being able to control the spasms and muscle issues. That is the focus of her recovery now," the source explained.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the singer surprised fans by revealing that she had learned about having SPS nearly two decades ago. She said during a sit-down interview with Today host Hoda Kotb earlier this month that she finally decided to share her diagnosis with the world because “the burden was too much.”